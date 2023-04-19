No Man’s Sky guide: How to get S-Class Multi-tool

Multitools are the most integral piece of equipment of No Man’s Sky. It is a general term used for mining tools and weapons that you can carry. This, like many other things in the game, can be upgraded and improved for better performance.

Multitools can be acquired in a myriad of ways and there are many different types. One of them is the coveted S-class multitool, which is by far the best among all the classes. Finding them can be quite difficult for the uninitiated, but with the right piece of information, they can be acquired pretty quickly.

Which planets can award players with an S-class multitool in No Man’s Sky

If you are looking for the S-class multitool, your best bet at finding them would be on “Rich” planets. To be able to detect these planets, you will have to get at least an Economic Scanner.

The blueprint for this item can be bought at a very cheap price from the Starship Merchant, who can be found at the Anomaly. After buying this blueprint, it can be fitted onto your ship, requiring five Microprocessors and one Wiring Loom.

With this installed, you will be able to scan solar systems for their richness. When scanning a system, you will be able to see its economic state, which is indicated by the number of stars. One star indicates low richness, two stars indicate medium, and three stars indicate high richness level.

The stars correlate to the percentage chance of an S-class multitool dropping in No Man’s Sky. Three stars will give you a two percent chance at dropping a multitool of this caliber. This might sound low, but it isn't in practice.

Upon entering a three-star solar system in No Man’s Sky, the weapon cabinet on the space station itself has a high chance of having what you are looking for. Whatever rank the weapon cabinet multitool spawns with cannot be changed.

However, this type can be randomized by going to different planets in the system, saving the game, and loading it again. By going to the weapon cabinet after that, you can find a multitool of a different type.

If the weapon at the space station wasn’t an S-class one, then you have to go look for it on the planets. Pick up Planetary Charts with Commercial Cartographic Data which requires Navigation Data to be bought. Encrypted Navigation Data can be found at outposts or on space stations. Activate these Planetary Charts until you get a message saying Minor Settlement Detected.

These settlements have a chance of dropping an S-class weapon in No Man’s Sky, but if it is a B-class or lower, then finding an S-class is less likely. You will essentially need to repeat this process until you find exactly what you are looking for.

