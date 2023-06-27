Is No Man's Sky worth playing in 2023?

The original reveal of No Man's Sky in 2016 garnered a lot of hype and anticipation. The promise of a vast and procedurally generated universe with countless unique planets seemed groundbreaking and ambitious. However, many players felt that it fell short and didn't fully live up to the expectations set by the marketing campaign.

One of the main criticisms was the lack of a clear goal or direction in the game. While exploration and discovery were central to the experience, some players found it challenging to find meaningful objectives or purpose within the vastness of the universe. This led to a sense of aimlessness and the perception that the title lacked a structured gameplay loop.

However, it's worth noting that the development team behind No Man's Sky, Hello Games, has made significant updates and improvements to the game since its launch. These updates have introduced new features, expanded gameplay mechanics, and provided more content for players to engage with, which has been well-received by many in the gaming community.

But the question remains: are these updates enough to make No Man's Sky worth playing in 2023?

No Man's Sky: Is it worth your time in 2023?

NMS (Image via Hello Games)

No Man's Sky has undergone a remarkable transformation since its initial release, evolving into a living, breathing universe filled with an abundance of new content and exciting gameplay opportunities. The dedication of its developers to continuously expand and enhance the game is truly commendable.

The core gameplay remains mostly unchanged. You take on the role of an amnesiac space traveler who awakens on an unknown planet with a broken ship.

Once you've worked it out, you're free to interact with the cosmos as you see fit. Maybe you'll follow a cryptic trail of clues that leads to a remarkably detailed story, or maybe you'll spend the next 200 hours hauling circuit boards and quantum accelerators back and forth.

NMS (Image via Hello Games)

The update in 2018 was one of the most significant patches in No Man's Sky's history. It added a slew of new features that rejuvenated and broadened the game's possibilities.

Ground vehicles helped players to travel faster and more efficiently between worlds, while large cargo spaceships opened up new options for exploration and storage. The advent of hundreds of ships and weapons gave players a plethora of options for customizing their play style.

NMS (Image via Hello Games)

The Expedition mode, released in 2021 with a corresponding upgrade, offers a completely new method to play. It provided participants with tailored excursions with specific aims and challenges, inviting them to engage in adventurous adventures alongside a community of fellow explorers.

The developers' continual commitment to expanding the game displays their devotion to providing a constantly developing universe for players to immerse themselves in.

No Man's Sky is a testament to the game industry's potential for growth and reinvention, demonstrating that even the most ambitious goals can be achieved with passion and effort.

So, to answer the question, yes, No Man’s Sky is still worth playing in 2023.

No Man's Sky provides a comprehensive experience of the vast universe that other games just do not offer. The title definitely has something for everyone, whether you fancy farming, fighting, or just completing missions. With the amount of content that it has right now, $59.99 is definitely a price justified.

However, if you think No Man’s Sky is out of your budget, you can always wait for the 50% discount sale, which occurs pretty frequently. As for Xbox Gamepass users, the game is available in the library for players to download anytime.

No Man’s Sky is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Steam, as well as Xbox One and Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes