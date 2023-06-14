No Man's Sky Expedition 10 Singularity guide - All Phase Three Milestones and Rewards

The 10th expedition of No Man's Sky has the community bubbling with excitement. If you have been following the series of expeditions, you will know how fun-filled it is. However, if you are just starting off and this is your first expedition, there’s nothing to worry about. It may seem daunting, but getting 100% completion in Singularity is fairly simple.

In this article, you will learn about the milestones you will encounter in Phase 3 and the rewards you can get upon completion.

How to complete Phase 3 of Expedition 10: Singularity in No Man's Sky?

In the third phase of Singularity in No Man's Sky, you will have to craft the body of the Construct after acquiring the schematic from the Autophage. It is similar to the previous two phases, and the missions more or less follow a similar pattern.

Below are all the details you must know going into the third phase.

All eight Phase 3 milestones, along with their rewards in Expedition 10 of No Man's Sky:

1) Pilgrimage 3

Missions: You need to make your way to the third Rendezvous Point. This commences Phase 3 of Singularity in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: 1000 nanites, 5 Exosuit Expansion units, and 5 Storage Augmentations.

2) The Will to Exist

Missions: You must talk to the Autophage at the Rendezvous Point to find clues to help you with the next milestone. This will give you the schematic for the "Construct Shell''.

Rewards: Schematic for the "Construct Shell," S-class Movement System upgrade module, and a Pre-packaged Voltaic.

3) Rampancy

Missions: In this milestone, you need to destroy 19 corrupted Sentinels. You can do this on any Corrupted Sentinel planet.

Rewards: The rewards are similar to the previous phase's third milestone. You will get a banned Hazard Protection upgrade module, a Supreme Mining Laser upgrade module, and a Pre-packaged Optical Drill unit.

4) A Shell to Make Whole

Missions: With the schematic from the previous milestone, you need to craft the body of the Construct in this milestone.

Rewards: An S-class Defensive System upgrade module and six Life Support gels.

5) Prayer III

Missions: After crafting the Construct Shell, you must take it to the third Atlas Station in Singularity of No Man's Sky.

Rewards: Seed of Will Revelation and 3 Storm Crystals.

6) Seed of Will

Missions: In this milestone, you must craft the Seed of Will.

Rewards: 128 Fragmented Qualia and 1028 Activated Indium clusters.

7) Cluster Horde

Missions: You have to earn 3000 nanites to reach this milestone.

Rewards: A Terrifying Sample and a Pre-packaged Launch Auto-charger unit.

8) Phase 3

Missions: This is the last milestone in this phase. You just have to click on the banner on the Expedition page of No Man’s Sky.

Rewards: A character customization item called Wayfarer’s Helm.

