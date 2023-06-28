No Man's Sky patch 4.36.1 official notes revealed: VR bug fixes, resolved crash issues, and more

No Man's Sky recently received the Expedition 10 Singularity update for players to dive into. The game was also released on macOS, allowing a host of new Interlopers to dive into the space-faring title. Hello Games has maintained a healthy flow of updates to refine the in-game experience, with patch 4.36.1 addressing VR problems, crash issues, and more

No Man's Sky update 4.36.1 official patch notes

The official 4.36.1 No Man's Sky patch notes are as follows:

Improved screen placement for VR interaction UI when playing the Singularity expedition.

Fixed an issue that could cause debug information to appear in VR reload tutorial.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause debug information to appear in specific player chat messages.

Fixed missing Switch Base button in Build Placement Mode.

Fixed an issue that would prevent VR controller configurations showing as out of date in Steam.

Fixed a missing icon in VR for change weapon.

Fixed an issue that prevented rebinding of the Cycle Rotation Axis action.

Fixed a crash related to bases.

Fixed a crash related to memory management.

For those interested, the previous few patch notes are as follows:

Patch 4.36

Fixed a crash that could occur while aboard The Anomaly.

Patch 4.35

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the terrain manipulator.

Patch 4.34

Players are now able to rebind movement to the cursor keys without that automatically resulting in them moving around while navigating the quick menu.

Fixed an issue that prevented the cursor from rendering while re-binding controls in the Game Mode options screen.

Fixed an issue that caused a number of options to be missing from the options menu or some options to appear when they should not in No Man's Sky.

Fixed an issue that caused the Terrain Manipulator menus to scroll the wrong way in VR.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause all NPCs to fall out of the Space Station.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in VR.

Introduced a rendering optimization for VR.

Fixed an issue that could cause the depth of field effect to be applied far too strongly on some platforms.

Fixed an issue that could cause black speckles to flicker across the screen during interactions that made use of the depth of field effect in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a rare issue that could leave player-owned Interceptor ships without any installed technology.

Fixed a graphical glitch that could occur in the Atlas’ particle effects when playing on Switch.

Fixed an issue that caused eyeballs to be positioned incorrectly within a specific Traveller-style head in the Appearance Modifier in No Man's Sky.

Introduced a memory optimization related to planetary creatures.

Fixed an issue that could cause the starship’s landing gear to be incorrectly raised after saving/loading within a landed ship.

Fixed an issue that caused first-person cockpit exit animations to fail to play in No Man's Sky.

Fixed an issue that could allow too many creatures to spawn when playing in multiplayer.

Fixed a Mac-only issue that caused large bases to be loaded very slowly.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Singularity expedition from converting into a Normal mode save after it was completed.

Fixed a crash related to synchronizing freighters in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that caused the ship at the start of the Singularity expedition to be missing its Vesper Sail in No Man's Sky.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect collision on outpost landing pads.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to be ejected from the Multi-Tool comparison screen when attempting to pin repair instructions for a Multi-Tool they do not yet own.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause players to be erroneously told their inventory was full when claiming the reward for “Wayfarer” milestone.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the galaxy map Mission Path to point to the wrong destination system.

Fixed an issue that prevented some freighter engines from being correctly recolored when choosing a new engine trail.

Fixed a crash related to the Multi-Tool in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a graphical issue that could cause the player to briefly appear while teleporting.

Fixed an issue that prevented starship distress beacons from animating correctly.

Fixed an issue that could cause Multi-Tools belonging to other players to become attached to NPCs.

Fixed an issue that could result in players becoming permanently stuck to the chair in the Guild Envoy’s area of the Space Station.

Fixed an issue that caused Sentinel Interceptor ships to be worth 10x as much as other ships when salvaging.

Fixed an issue that allowed too many Communication Stations to spawn on expedition planets.

Fixed a hang related to reloading missions in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a crash related to base part rendering.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the current expedition to end early.

Fixed a rare crash related to the mission log.

Fixed a PlayStation 4 crash related to reporting bases in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky players can check out our Expedition 10 Singularity guides on starting a playthrough, Phase One, Phase Two, Phase Three, Phase Four, and Phase Five milestones and rewards.

