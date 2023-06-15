No Man's Sky Expedition 10 Singularity guide - All Phase 4 milestones and rewards

Like the previous three phases of Singularity in No Man's Sky, the fourth one is also filled with lots of adventures and exploration. The community expeditions are always known to be fun-filled and exciting, and the 10th installment of these expeditions in No Man’s Sky is no pushover. There is a lot of cruising through space — you will be visiting a lot of new and unique planets, and it is bound to be a really memorable experience.

In this article, you will learn how to finish Phase 4 of the current expedition and the rewards associated with every milestone.

How to complete Phase 4 of Expedition 10: Singularity in No Man's Sky?

In Phase 4 of Singularity in No Man's Sky, you will have to finalise the Construct in the Space Anomaly and then recover lost souls from Dissonant planets. You will receive a lot of cool rewards for it as well. It may feel a bit longer than the previous three phases, but it will not be boring in the slightest.

Given below is all the necessary information you need to know going into the fourth phase.

All eight Phase 4 milestones, along with their rewards in Expedition 10 of No Man's Sky

1) Name of the milestone in the game: Pilgrimage 4

Missions: After completing the Singularity's Phase 3 in No Man’s Sky, you will have to make your way to the fourth Rendezvous Point. This will start Phase 4 for you.

As soon as you reach this place, you will complete the first milestone of this phase in the game.

Rewards: 1000 Nanites, three Exosuit Expansion Units, and two Powerful Underwater Oxygen Upgrade modules.

2) Name of the milestone in the game: Independent Spirit

Missions: You will have to talk to the Autophage at this Rendezvous Point, and it will give you clues that you can follow to reach your next milestone.

Rewards: Construct Legs schematic, two Multitool Expansion Slots, 200 Gamma Root.

3) Name of the milestone in the game: Feet to Roam

Missions: You will receive the plans for crafting the Construct Legs as a reward after completing the previous milestone. You will have to craft the legs for the Construct in this milestone of Singularity in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: Minotaur Geobay plans and five ion batteries.

Completing this will unlock the sixth milestone, which you must complete before going to the fourth one.

4) Name of the milestone in the game: Prayer IV

Missions: After completing the sixth milestone, you can offer Construct Legs to the fourth Atlas Station of Singularity in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: Seed of Life revelation and three Gravitino balls.

5) Name of the milestone in the game: Seed of Life

Missions: In this milestone, you will have to craft the fourth Atlas Seed, called the Seed of Life.

Rewards: 512 Runaway Moulds and three Living Pearls.

6) Name of the milestone in the game: Grand Divergence

Missions: You will have to meet Nada in the Space Anomaly, and then go to the monolith that he will mark for you. It will be in another star system, but it will be a neighbouring one. You will have to interact with the "Discordant Interface" and then with the monolith right above it.

Rewards: Echo Seed.

You can now complete the fourth milestone.

7) Name of the milestone in the game: The Lifeboat

Missions: You will have to go to the Space Anomaly and share the construct parts with Polo. Then you must wait for 11 minutes before you can progress any further. You will have to make your way to Tethys in the Space Anomaly where you will find the Assembled Construct and plant the Echo Seed in it. This will complete the seventh milestone.

Rewards: Stasis Device and 512 Rusted Metal.

8) Name of the milestone in the game: Lost Souls

Missions: The main objective of this milestone is to find another Echo. You will receive the Resonance Amplifier schematic from Polo that you must install on your multitool in order to complete the last milestone of the current phase of Singularity in No Man's Sky. Make your way to a Dissonant Planet and collect as many Echo Seeds as possible.

Once you complete this, you will receive an Echo Collective.

Rewards: S-class Scanning System upgrade module and Emergency Signal Scanner.

Completing all the above milestones will mark the completion of Phase 4 of Singularity in No Man's Sky.

