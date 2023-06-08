5 biggest No Man's Sky updates that changed the game

Space exploration goes hand in hand with discovering new galaxies and meeting new alien lifeforms. But No Man’s Sky failed exponentially on launch as it was almost lifeless and barren, with a few creatures scattered here and there. The loot and ships felt basic, and the multiplayer aspect didn’t seem to be working properly either. Developer Hello Games failed to utilize the game's full potential, and this made buyers hot under the collar.

Over a long period of time, the developer did what no one thought was possible. It took many years and countless updates to figure out what was right and how it could put a polished product on the table for all the consumers. If you had taken a hiatus from the game and decided to hop back on, you would be surprised to see how far the title has come since its debut in 2016.

Listed below are five changes that made all the difference for No Man’s Sky.

1) The Foundation Update (Version 1.10)

Release date: November 26, 2016

This was the first content update that No Man’s Sky received since its launch. It added two brand new game modes: Creative and Survival. Base-building was introduced, which allowed players to build a home for themselves on distant alien planets. They were also allowed to claim abandoned bases and reconstruct them as they wanted.

This update also introduced freighters to the title. These are massive intergalactic vehicles that players can use to travel between galaxies. They can also be used as a mobile storage unit for resources and loot, and also to park ships. Players can summon these freighters in any galaxy they are in, and it was a really unique feature that was added to No Man's Sky with the 1.10 update.

2) Atlas Rises (Version 1.30)

Release date: August 11, 2017

This was a big update to the title. Hello Games added a dedicated narrative to No Man’s Sky that gave players a lot of new content to mess around with. It added a total of almost 30 hours worth of story and quests that were separate from the exploration aspect of the game.

New worlds, improved distribution of lifeforms, revamped artificial intelligence, and a lot of visual enhancements came along with this update to No Man's Sky. The in-game economy was tweaked, and constructive terrain manipulation was now a thing where players could not only excavate soil, but also use their multitool to make new terrain over the existing one.

This update also improved the space-combat mechanics. Players were now able to fly low over the planet’s surface without the possibility of making a crash landing while fighting against enemy aircraft.

3) Next (Version 1.50)

Release Date: July 24, 2018

No Man's Sky: Next was a major milestone update and introduced multiplayer for the first time. Players could explore different galaxies with their friends in real time if they wanted to.

The update also included a new third-person camera view to the game. Players could build bigger bases, both on the planets and on their freighters. A lot of other aspects of the game were overhauled, like the user interface, crafting, and more.

4) Origins (Version 3.00)

Release Date: February 16, 2022

Origins a huge update for No Man's Sky as it added more variations in lifeforms across planets, new types of planets - each more diverse than the other, more teleporters for easier transportation, and an overall enhanced visual experience.

Furthermore, improved biomes and weather effects like volcanic eruptions and firestorms were also added in this update. Players could now encounter massive enemies like giant sandworms that occasionally emerged from underground, wild robots known as Sentinels, and random NPCs in the wilderness that they could interact with. These features made No Man's Sky feel more immersive and enjoyable.

5) Outlaws (Version 3.85)

Release Date: April 13, 2022

This was one of the best updates that No Man's Sky has received to date. It added a lot of fresh features to the game, like new character customizations where players could now attach a cape to their characters. It also added a brand new type of ship known as Solar ships, a marketplace that is run by pirates - allowing players to take up the pirate life that they always dreamt off. Further, the update overhauled space combat, among a lot of other smaller features.

A new type of space station known as the Outlaw system was introduced in the 3.85 version of No Man's Sky. This allowed players to indulge in intergalactic piracy, where they could take up quests to smuggle illegal contraband while escaping from space police. It brought forth a thrilling experience and made the game feel a lot more exciting.

The first version of No Man's Sky released in 2016 and was a blueprint that paved the path for it to become what it is today. Hello Games teased it back in 2013, and caused a massive stir in the virtual-space-exploration community.

People wanted to experience this new-age, procedurally generated space exploration game where the possibilities were potentially limitless. They had the freedom to visit countless planets and galaxies.

The promises made by Hello Games finally saw the light of day when No Man’s Sky was made available to the public on August 9, 2016. It would be an understatement to say that the game was unsatisfying. It felt greatly repetitive, and most aspects of the game were massively unfinished.

All in all, the No Man's Sky community has been grateful for everything that Hello Games promised back in 2013 and what it managed to deliver as of 2023. It did take a decade to do so, but at the end of the day, it was worth the wait.

