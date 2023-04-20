How to find Portal locations in No Man's Sky

No Man’s Sky continues to wow players and reel in new ones. For those unaware, Hello Games recently rolled out the Interceptor update where it introduced a couple of new Multi-Tools, a new ship type, resources, and enemies.

Long-time No Man’s Sky players are by now checking what the new tweaks have in store for them. However, those who are new to the procedurally generated title are still getting themselves acquainted with it.

Portals are just one of the elements in the game that are essential, especially while traveling its vastness. Now that the title has been getting updates from time to time, finding these are very important. Here’s how to locate them.

Find this first before locating a Portal in No Man’s Sky

Locating the locator (Image via Hello Games)

Monoliths are huge alien structures within the game, as this will also come in numerous forms. It’s usually seen with these Knowledge Stones that surround a platform just like an altar.

These mysterious structures in No Man’s Sky will be of huge help in locating portals in the game. It’s not that hard to find one, provided that they have the resources. It can be found with the help of items like a Signal Booster or an Exocraft Signal Booster Upgrade Tau.

Players can also check with the Cartographer in the game if they are selling planetary charts. This too can help in finding Monoliths. Doing a random search in a specific area also helps, but this takes some time to find one.

No Man's Sky's Anomaly (Image via Hello Games)

Going online, switching to multiplayer, and checking on other players’ bases using the Anomaly is another way of locating these Monoliths within No Man’s Sky. For those unaware, this space station reveals the bases of other players that were active at the time. The word 'Portal' will be shown, indicating that a specific base was built within its proximity.

Locating a Portal using Monolith

The right combination is the key. (Image via Hello Games)

Now that a Monolith has been found, No Man’s Sky players will have to activate it. Players will have to interact with it and, upon doing so, it will trigger a situation that players need to solve. Choosing the correct solution will eventually light up the Monolith. Otherwise, players can just load the most recent quick save on No Man’s Sky’s main menu.

Interacting with the Monolith a second time would allow players to offer up a commodity item in exchange for a Portal’s location. Players can either check traders or random chests in the event that the required items are not on hand.

Now that it has been found, the next step is to charge it. Players will have to input the required combination of Glyphs that are indicated before it can be activated and used to travel to the desired location within No Man’s Sky.

