No Man's Sky Expedition 10 Singularity guide - All Phase 5 Milestones and rewards

Phase 5 marks the beginning of the end of the 10th installment of No Man's Sky's expeditions. Everyone can agree that the previous four phases of Singularity have been full of fun and adventures. The finale is what makes this expedition truly grand. You get to complete the assembly of the Construct, understand the purpose behind everything you’ve been doing for so long, and get generously rewarded with unique prizes.

In this article, you will learn about the final few things that you need to do in order to complete the final phase of the expedition.

How to complete Phase 5 of Expedition 10: Singularity in No Man's Sky?

In the last phase of the 10th expedition in No Man's Sky, your focus will be on completing the Construct assembly in the Space Anomaly. You will be offered a choice towards the end. Each of these will have a separate reward, but you cannot choose both at the same time. So, depending on which reward you want, choose accordingly.

All eight Phase 5 milestones, along with their rewards in No Man's Sky Expedition 10

1) Name of the milestone in the game: Pilgrimage 5

Missions: After completing the fourth phase of Singularity in No Man's Sky, you will have to make your way to the fifth and final Rendezvous Point. This will commence Phase 5 for you, and you will also complete the first milestone in the process.

Rewards: 1000 nanites, 5 Exosuit Expansion units, 1 Multitool Expansion Slot, and 5 Storage Augmentations.

2) Name of the milestone in the game: Rebirth

Missions: You have to talk to the Autophage present at the fifth Rendezvous Point. This will give you the schematic for the final Construct item called the Atlantid Reactor.

Rewards: Schematic for the Atlantid Reactor and 6 Repair Kits.

3) Name of the milestone in the game: Sentience Echo

Missions: In this milestone of the fifth phase of Singularity in No Man's Sky, you will have to offer an Echo Seed to the Terminal Prime inside the Space Anomaly. This will help you "achieve Convergence."

Rewards: Plans for Utopia Ship Station, 3.1 million units, and plans for the Survey Device.

4) Name of the milestone in the game: Prayer V

Missions: You will have to go and talk to the Atlas at the fifth Atlas Station in No Man's Sky. You will have to offer the Construct item here.

Rewards: Seed of Hope revelation.

5) Name of the milestone in the game: Seed of Hope

Missions: In this milestone, you will have to craft the final Atlas Seed called the Seed of Hope.

Rewards: A set of Portal Glyphs.

6) Name of the milestone in the game: Ignition

Missions: You will have to offer the Echo Collective to the Assembled Construct inside the Space Anomaly. You can then choose between "Connect Atlantid Reactor" or "Plant Seed of Hope." Depending on your choice, your reward for the final two milestones will vary.

Rewards: 3 Crystallised Hearts and 128 Viscous Fluids.

7) Name of the milestone in the game: Ignition Atlantid

Missions: When you are interacting with the Assembled Construct in the Space Anomaly, you will confront a couple of choices. If you decide to "Connect Atlantid Reactor", you will be able to complete the seventh milestone of this phase in Singularity of No Man’s Sky.

Rewards: a character customization item called Construct Head Atlantid

8) Name of the milestone in the game: Ignition Crimson

Missions: If you decide to "Plant Seed of Hope" in the Assembled Construct, you will complete the eighth milestone of the fifth phase in Singularity of No Man's Sky.

Rewards: A character-customization item called Construct Head Crimson.

Once you go through all the above milestones, you will complete the last and final phase of Singularity in No Man's Sky. This will mark the completion of this expedition.

Rewards: A title -The Construct, Singularity Decal Plans, and Singularity Banner customization item.

