5 base building tips for beginners in No Man's Sky (2022)

No Man's Sky presents many options, from exploring the infinite space to settling in a small town on your own. However, after hours and hours of mining and messing up the system's economy, there will be times when you will want to sit back and let your building instincts kick in.

Similar to exploration, No Man's Sky grants players multiple options when it comes to structures. You can build a lab, a small house, a village, or even a mansion. The following article lists down the basic things you need to look for while building a No Man's Sky base.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best tips for beginners making a base in No Man's Sky (2022)

1) Look for a Paradise planet

Paradise planet in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

To start things off, you will need to find a Paradise planet for ideal weather conditions, alongside flora and fauna. These terrains usually hold no sentinel activity, allowing everyone to mine and farm resources as much as they want.

Galaxy map (Image via Hello Games)

Navigate inside your Galaxy map to find a Paradise planet and look for yellow-colored stars. One thing to note here is that the term "Paradise" falls under the category of Lush biome. So once you're navigating through the Galaxy map, look for a series of letters such as F and G in the first place, alongside numbers ranging from four to eight in the second.

2) Look for a hotspot

Survey device (Image via No Man's Sky)

Hotspots will grant you an infinite amount of electricity that you will need for your base. However, be it lamps or lab structures, power is mandatory for running a base in No Man's Sky. To do this, you will need to install a Survey device by going to the Anomaly.

Open your Visor and switch to the Power Survey mode to look for the Hotspot on your newly found Paradise planet. Once you're done looking for the hotspot on your preferred planet, purchase the electromagnetic generator and place it within the radius of the hotspot.

Each generator consists of four outlets for wiring that can power your entire base. You can even stack the generators to increase the overall power output from the hotspot.

3) Create a wire cloaking unit

Electrical cloaking unit (Image via No Man's Sky)

Once you're done setting up the hotspot for your base, you will notice a lot of wires coming in and out. These can quickly get in the way of your perfectly symmetrical house and mess things up visually. To remove all the cables, purchase the electrical cloaking unit from the Anomaly and place it near the wirings in your base.

Each cloaking unit requires one Metal Plating, 30 Gold, and 40 Chromatic Metals to build. You can find the blueprint under the Industrial Modules section of the Construction Research Station.

4) Look for a galaxy with multiple planets

Galaxy map (Image via Hello Games)

It's good that you have found a Paradise planet and a hotspot for your base, but what about the numerous resources you might need later on? Galactic Terminals, located with a Space Station, sell all the essential resources necessary for life support and hazard protection. Unfortunately, however, a few things rarely come by.

Always try to look for a system with the highest number of planets. This increases the chances of variation and easy access to rare planetary materials such as Frost Crystals, Phosphorus, Star bulbs, etc.

5) Flatten the surface to create more space

Terrain manipulator flatten mode (Image via Hello Games)

No Man's Sky planets are not ideal for making numerous outposts covering a massive area. You will need a flat surface to place your foundation to do that. Thankfully, the game does have the feature to flatten any surface so that you can add as many foundations and floors as you want.

To flatten the surface, use your Terrain manipulator and switch its mode to "flatten." This gadget can now level any uneven surface into a massive open field.

Edited by Siddharth Satish