How to get unlimited electricity for your base in No Man's Sky (2022)

No Man's Sky is a space exploration game in its truest sense, as it allows players not only to roam across numerous galaxies but to settle on a single planet by building a home. Everyone can choose their terrain, build their structure, and start a new life, even as a farmer, with the number of choices No Man's Sky throws at them.

However, most basic structures require a source of electricity to get up and run. While the most basic way to gather power on any planet is via a Battery and a Solar Panel, things tend to feel pretty limited if you have a big picture in mind. Thankfully, there is a way to get an unlimited source of power for your base.

Guide to getting unlimited power for your base in No Man's Sky (2022)

Step 1

To get started, you need to have your Anomaly unlocked. It appears in space after you have made one warp to a different galaxy. Once you're cleared, open your in-game menu and summon the Anomaly.

Once you're in, go up the stairs and head far back to where the upgrade merchants are. Go to the Multi-Tool upgrade merchant on the far right and purchase the Survey Device upgrade with your Nanites. It requires 3 Magnetic Resonators, 1 Quantum Computer, and 2 Wiring Looms.

Most of these items can be bought through a terminal on any Space Station.

Step 2

After installing your Survey Device, you need to use it on any given planet. Once you're done choosing a planet you'd like to build your base on, open your Analysis Visor and switch to Power Survey Mode.

If the screen shows you something like "Hotspot Proximity," followed by a specific number of distances, you now have a location where you can get infinite electricity. If nothing shows up on your Survey Device, try going further from your current location and looking for it again.

Step 3

Once you have found your Hotspot, go back to Anomaly and look for the Electromagnetic Generator blueprint in the Construction Module panel. It requires 2 Metal Platings, 60 Magnetized Ferrite, and 75 Chromatic Metals. Once crafted, try placing it near the center of the Hotspot.

Depending on the range from the core, it will supply power for your entire base. Each Electromagnetic Generator has four outlets from which you can start wiring your bases and gadgets. You can even place multiple Generators to stack the overall power supply.

As long as each Generator stays within the radius of the main Hotspot, you can place more than one. However, wiring each gadget from the Generator needs to be done within a particular range.

