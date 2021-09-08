No Man's Sky Steam review finally "Mostly Positive" after five years since its launch

After five years of its release, No Man’s Sky finally has “Mostly Positive” user reviews on Steam. Hello Games recently launched the Frontiers Update, which introduced a settlement management system to the game.

This update marks an important landmark for No Man’s Sky because soon after its implementation, the Steam reviews propelled to “Mostly Positive”.

No Man’s Sky at launch was rocky, to say the least. Sean Murray made some lofty promises about the game and the final product spectacularly failed to deliver on them. Some critics even touted No Man’s Sky as an unfinished tech demo.

However, over the course of half a decade, Sean Murray and Hello Games' perseverance with No Man’s Sky is nothing short of a redemption arc.

Although Steam user reviews are not the definitive metric of a game’s quality, it undoubtedly dictates the first impression of a game. No Man’s Sky after staying in the “Mixed” user reviews for years, has finally moved into “Mostly Positive”, which means that more than 70% of user reviews are now positive.

The general sentiment regarding No Man’s Sky first shifted when Hello Games added multiplayer to the game in 2018. Since then, there has only been praise regarding their dedication to the game, which took the shape of regular free updates, adding significant content throughout the years.

No Man’s Sky’s latest update, Frontiers, adds an alien settlement management system to the game in addition to various other improvements. Sized at 6.6 GB, the update arrived on 1 September 2021.

The general description of the Frontiers update states:

“Make choices, guide your citizens, develop new structures and defend your people from the Sentinels. Or, take advantage of a massive overhaul of base building to construct your own dream base.”

Players will be able to construct new buildings, to see their towns grow as they welcome new inhabitants. Citizens will ask players to help solve their problems, make important decisions, keep them safely below sentinel radars, and help defend against drone attacks.

The Frontier update also brings a huge overhaul to base-building with hundreds of new base parts, advanced building controls, and a new grid menu to aid with even more fanciful construction.

The full patch notes for the No Man's Sky Frontiers update can be read here.

