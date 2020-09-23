No Man’s Sky receives biggest update to date, doubles its sandbox variety

No Man’s Sky was a game I didn’t expect to hear much about after its launch. Despite gameplay videos only really showcasing the experience of galactic exploration, No Man’s Sky had a troubled launch when players discovered that it seemed like exploration was really the only thing there was. Now, four years after its release, No Man’s Sky has morphed into a beloved space game, and it only seems to be growing.

No Man's Sky Origins



Version 3.0



A huge update to the universe. Billions of new worlds to discover. Rich in variety with new flora & fauna. More detailed, vast and diverse than ever possible before.



Free - Out Now on PS4, XBox, VR & PC



Patch notes - https://t.co/YmUls1gIpD pic.twitter.com/04XURMcq2V — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) September 23, 2020

No Man’s Sky, from launch to date

Over 4 years since it's original controversial release, No Man's sky has received numerous substantial updates and is now viewed in a much more positive light. The entire redemption arc of the game happened before Yandere Simulator released and continues to build up to this day. pic.twitter.com/ikx9t8BK9M — Things That Have Released Before Yandere Simulator (@BeforeYandere) September 23, 2020

Sean Murray, the founder of Hello Games and public face of No Man’s Sky, caught quite a bit of flak in the wake of the release of No Man’s Sky. After overpromising on a lot of overhyped features, it seemed as though No Man’s Sky would be reduced to a forgotten internet phenomenon.

But the reason we still talk about No Man’s Sky is because Murray and Hello Games weren't willing to be forgotten. They continued working on the game, with free updates that bring new worlds, new features, new ways to play, and crossplay multiplayer all coming to the game in time.

This newest update adds tons of new planets and reworks their procedural generator in order to overramp the available variety. Additionally, Murray stated in an interview with IGN, that they have finally found a way to include the giant sandworms in the game which had been teased in the trailer but removed when they weren’t fun to have.

The No Man’s Sky of today is not the No Man’s Sky of 2016

If you haven’t played No Man’s Sky since launch, or hadn’t heard about it for quite some time, then now might be the chance to give it a second chance. The game is currently 50% off on Steam in celebration of the new update, and while it’s overall reviews are still mixed as a result of it’s unfortunate launch, recent reviews put the game at Very Positive with 88% of reviews recommending the game.