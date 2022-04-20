How to get Hex Cores in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is a game that can have users traveling to the ends of the galaxy to explore planets and make unique discoveries as they see fit. During their travels, gamers will come across many different rare and unusual items.

A few of these items are called curiosities, some of which are useable in key missions or for crafting. But players can also gather items called Hex Cores.

How players can get Hex Cores in No Man's Sky

Hex Cores are a special curiosity that users can collect through various means in No Man's Sky. The item description of the Hex Core reads:

"This strange energy orb constantly vibrates, emitting a low-frequency drone. Slight variations in the pattern repeat over and over, almost as if it is attempting to relay a message."

It's easy to see why this strange item would be perceived as a curiosity, but what can gamers do with Hex Cores? Unfortunately, the only use for one is to be sold. However, they are worth quite a pretty penny, and whoever sells them can quickly boost their available funds.

But where can players acquire Hex Cores within No Man's Sky?

Receive a few Hex Cores from killing Anomalous Fauna

There are a few different places where users can gather Hex Cores in No Man's Sky. One of these is that they are able to find Anomalous Fauna located inside specific exotic biomes.

These creatures will have a particular look, and when defeated, gamers will receive two Hex Cores from them.

Hex Cores can also be received from Anomaly Iterations as a gift

Sometimes, players may receive Hex Cores when speaking with Anomaly Iterations as a gift. They can visit the Anomaly and sometimes be rewarded this way.

Although not as favorable as the first method, this can also help bolster their monetary resources. It is advised that users shop around the different space stations to see which one is offering the most in exchange for Hex Cores.

Sometimes, gamers can get Hex Cores from Black Market Trader

Players may rarely be able to get a Hex Core from the Black Market Trader available on space stations. They should note that this is a rare occurrence and should not count on them being available all the time.

In addition, there were community research events users could run to gather Hex Cores as rewards in the past. They should also keep their eyes peeled for these types of events.

Edited by Ravi Iyer