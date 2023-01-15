How long does it take to beat One Piece Odyssey?

According to the developers and many community members, it takes about 30 hours for an average playthrough of One Piece Odyssey, with a significantly longer time for a 'completionist run.'

One Piece Odyssey has been out for a couple of days now, and many fans of the One Piece manga and anime are curious about some of the things they can expect from the open-world RPG. While the combat system has won praise from players, the narrative also delivers as it takes you on a joyride through some of the most iconic arcs of the Shounen.

Given the various aspects of the story, the community has been obsessed with figuring out how long it will take to complete. With nine chapters to cover, players will have to learn a lot about the game's various mechanics to help the Straw Hats regain their abilities and finally be powerful enough to leave Waford.

There is a lot to explore in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey has had an extremely positive response from the community primarily because of how some of its combat and story elements play out. Given its open-world design, Waford is open to exploration as players aim to acquire various Memorias, help the Straw Hats regain their abilities, and allow them to live through some of their memories.

The Memorias are artificial worlds that house some of the most iconic arcs from the One Piece manga and anime. While minor incidents in the memories play out differently than what happened in the show, the outcome remains the same. This adds more flavor to the narrative and allows players to enjoy alternate variants of iconic arcs.

According to the game’s producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, One Piece Odyssey will take an average of 30 hours to complete. This information is pertinent for those looking to complete the story while doing sidequests and fulfilling objectives. However, completionists hoping to 'platinum the game' by acquiring all trophies and gaining every achievement are staring at 50+ hours of gameplay.

Apart from the main narrative, the game's side content will involve helping Luffy acquire collectibles around the map. Cube Fragments, Treasure Chest Keys, and rare cooking ingredients are some things that players should seek out.

