One Piece Odyssey complete missions and objectives list

One Piece Odyssey is finally live, and fans of the One Piece manga and anime are having a great time trying out this new adventure with the Straw Hats on the mysterious island of Waford.

The game is an open-world RPG where you will enjoy a host of primary and a fair bit of side content as you look to help Luffy and his crew escape the island.

The One Piece Odyssey narrative starts with the Straw Hats finding themselves on Waford and losing their abilities. However, to be able to regain them and escape the island, they will be required to obtain Memorias, which are artificial worlds created by the memories of their past adventures.

Bandai Namco US @BandaiNamcoUS



is available now on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!



Buy it today! Join Luffy and the Straw Hats on a brand-new adventure in an odyssey beyond imagination! #ONEPIECEODYSSEY is available now on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!Buy it today! spr.ly/60173Tl8t Join Luffy and the Straw Hats on a brand-new adventure in an odyssey beyond imagination! #ONEPIECEODYSSEY is available now on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!Buy it today! spr.ly/60173Tl8t https://t.co/MFa1BYy89O

These Memorias contain some of the most iconic arcs from the manga, and players will need to complete them to help the Straw Hats get stronger. While the events in Memorias do not play out exactly how they went in the original story, their outcome is the same.

Hence, there has been a fair bit of curiosity about how many Memorias are in One Piece Odyssey, along with the number of chapters, missions, and side-quests that players need to complete to round out the game.

A complete list of missions in One Piece Odyssey

Players will enjoy a total of nine chapters in One Piece Odyssey, each containing a fair number of missions and objectives to complete.

Chapter 1: Island of Storms

Mysterious Island Exploration

Retrieving Lost Strength

Explore the Thunderhead Ruins

Regain Strength

Chapter 2: Memories of the Desert Kingdom, Alabasta

Defeat Crocodile

Head to Rainbase

Find Crocodile

Head to the capital city of Alubarna

Stop Crocodile’s plans

Get Vivi back

Stop the Bombardment

Defeat Crocodile

Meet Up With Your Friends

Board Merry

Return to the Strange Place

Chapter 3: The Wind Colossus and Dust Ruins

Challenge the Dust Ruins

Cross the Quicksand

Challenge the Dust Runs

Defeat the Colossus

To the Next Adventure

Chapter 4: Exploring Water Seven, City on the Sea

Explore Water Seven

Defeat Rob Lucci

Save Luffy and Robin

Save the Kidnapped Usopp

Get Franky and Usopp Back

Escape Enies Lobby

Go Back to Water Seven

Join the Party

Head to the Beach

Chapter 5: Water Colossus and Ice Block Ruins

Go to the Inland Sea

Return to Adio’s House

Find Lim’s Crystal Ball

Return to Adio’s House

Investigate the Ruins

Go On a New Adventure

To the Next Adventure

Chapter 6: Paramount War: Battle of Marineford

Survive the Paramount War 1

Survive the Paramount War 2

Survive the Paramount War 3

Survive the Paramount War 4

Survive the Paramount War 5

To the Next Adventure

Chapter 7: Assemble! Straw Hat Pirates

Find Sanji

Make Some Cola

Get Brook’s Body Back

To the Next Adventure

Chapter 8: Kingdom in Conflict: Battle of Dressrosa

Defeat Doflamingo

Head to the New Royal Plateau

Defeat Doflamingo

Search the War Torn City

Final Chapter: What those Hands Can Grasp

Return to Waford

Assess the Situation

Go After Adio

Challenge the Sky Tower

Decipher the Strange Writing

Go to Memoria

Find a Clue to the Writing

Go to Memoria

Find a Clue to the Sheet Music

Go to Adio

Stop Adio

Travel Preparations

The average playthrough of One Piece Odyssey takes around 30 hours and will be significantly longer if you want to complete all the sidequests in the game.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes