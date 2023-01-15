One Piece Odyssey complete missions and objectives list

One Piece Odyssey is finally live, and fans of the One Piece manga and anime are having a great time trying out this new adventure with the Straw Hats on the mysterious island of Waford.
The game is an open-world RPG where you will enjoy a host of primary and a fair bit of side content as you look to help Luffy and his crew escape the island.
The One Piece Odyssey narrative starts with the Straw Hats finding themselves on Waford and losing their abilities. However, to be able to regain them and escape the island, they will be required to obtain Memorias, which are artificial worlds created by the memories of their past adventures.
These Memorias contain some of the most iconic arcs from the manga, and players will need to complete them to help the Straw Hats get stronger. While the events in Memorias do not play out exactly how they went in the original story, their outcome is the same.
Hence, there has been a fair bit of curiosity about how many Memorias are in One Piece Odyssey, along with the number of chapters, missions, and side-quests that players need to complete to round out the game.
A complete list of missions in One Piece Odyssey
Players will enjoy a total of nine chapters in One Piece Odyssey, each containing a fair number of missions and objectives to complete.
Chapter 1: Island of Storms
- Mysterious Island Exploration
- Retrieving Lost Strength
- Explore the Thunderhead Ruins
- Regain Strength
Chapter 2: Memories of the Desert Kingdom, Alabasta
- Defeat Crocodile
- Head to Rainbase
- Find Crocodile
- Head to the capital city of Alubarna
- Stop Crocodile’s plans
- Get Vivi back
- Stop the Bombardment
- Defeat Crocodile
- Meet Up With Your Friends
- Board Merry
- Return to the Strange Place
Chapter 3: The Wind Colossus and Dust Ruins
- Challenge the Dust Ruins
- Cross the Quicksand
- Challenge the Dust Runs
- Defeat the Colossus
- To the Next Adventure
Chapter 4: Exploring Water Seven, City on the Sea
- Explore Water Seven
- Defeat Rob Lucci
- Save Luffy and Robin
- Save the Kidnapped Usopp
- Get Franky and Usopp Back
- Escape Enies Lobby
- Go Back to Water Seven
- Join the Party
- Head to the Beach
Chapter 5: Water Colossus and Ice Block Ruins
- Go to the Inland Sea
- Return to Adio’s House
- Find Lim’s Crystal Ball
- Return to Adio’s House
- Investigate the Ruins
- Go On a New Adventure
- To the Next Adventure
Chapter 6: Paramount War: Battle of Marineford
- Survive the Paramount War 1
- Survive the Paramount War 2
- Survive the Paramount War 3
- Survive the Paramount War 4
- Survive the Paramount War 5
- To the Next Adventure
Chapter 7: Assemble! Straw Hat Pirates
- Find Sanji
- Make Some Cola
- Get Brook’s Body Back
- To the Next Adventure
Chapter 8: Kingdom in Conflict: Battle of Dressrosa
- Defeat Doflamingo
- Head to the New Royal Plateau
- Defeat Doflamingo
- Search the War Torn City
Final Chapter: What those Hands Can Grasp
- Return to Waford
- Assess the Situation
- Go After Adio
- Challenge the Sky Tower
- Decipher the Strange Writing
- Go to Memoria
- Find a Clue to the Writing
- Go to Memoria
- Find a Clue to the Sheet Music
- Go to Adio
- Stop Adio
- Travel Preparations
The average playthrough of One Piece Odyssey takes around 30 hours and will be significantly longer if you want to complete all the sidequests in the game.
