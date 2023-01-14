How to swap between the Straw Hat Pirates during combat in One Piece Odyssey

Although One Piece Odyssey starts off slow with the role-playing game taking its own sweet time to go through all of the various tutorials and features, the pace of gameplay as well as the difficulty ramps up considerably after a certain point.

Enemy encounters will get far more challenging with every stage and Memorias, and it’s important that you have the right set of abilities as well as sound strategies to successfully defeat them.

One of the core combat features that you'll need to have a firm grasp of is the crew switch mechanic, which allows you to swap between Straw Hat crew members in the midst of battle.

Those who are new to Bandai Namco's RPG and its style of turn-based combat may be slightly confused as to how they'll be able to go about swapping the Straw Hats in and out of combat. Today’s guide will specifically go over how you can switch between your active and secondary roster of characters in One Piece Odyssey.

Swapping between the Straw Hats in One Piece Odyssey

Swapping between the different members of the Straw Hat Pirates during a battle in One Piece Odyssey is one of the best ways to make some of the game's most difficult encounters significantly more manageable.

While it does show players how to swap characters, there's still a fair amount of confusion amongst the community on how to go about doing so. To swap between the Straw Hats during a battle, you will be required to follow these steps:

When in the middle of combat, you will be required to tap L1/LB or R1/RB in order to get the option to move to the character that you want to swap. As One Piece Odyssey features a turn-based approach to combat, you'll only be able to do this once it’s your turn.

After swapping to the character that you want to swap out, you will then be required to press the Triangle button on the PlayStation controller or the Y button if you're using an Xbox controller. This will bring up the Tactics menu containing four options, one of which is the “Swap Battle Crew.”

Upon clicking this option, you will then see a pop-up that will show you both your active roster of the Straw Hat Pirates (Battle Crew) as well as the ones in reserve. You will then need to select one of the characters in the reserve crew and then swap them out for a party member who's better suited to deal with the enemy that you're currently facing.

To swap the character, you will be required to select them by pressing the X button for the PlayStation controller or the A button for the Xbox controller. You can then confirm the process, which will swap the chosen characters in One Piece Odyssey.

With the help of this feature, stronger enemies can be easily defeated, which is exactly why it’s a vital gameplay mechanic that every One Piece Odyssey player should master at the earliest.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes