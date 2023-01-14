When and how to unlock the Fast Travel feature in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey is finally live. Fans of the shounen manga and anime series are having a great time trying out some of the amazing gameplay features that ILCA has brought to the table.

The title is an open-world RPG where you can freely explore the island of Waford with Luffy and his Straw Hat crew.

As the open world is vast, there are many methods to unlock fast travel points to make traversal significantly easier in Waford. Once you have unlocked multiple fast travel points in the game, you can cover large distances with Luffy at a much quicker pace.

However, fast travel points are not something that you will be able to access as soon as the game starts. You will be required to make some progress in the narrative to be able to use the feature.

For those still confused about how they can quickly traverse large distances in Waford, today’s guide covers how and when you can unlock fast travel in One Piece Odyssey.

You must defeat Yosai goons to unlock and use fast travel in One Piece Odyssey

As mentioned earlier, you will not be able to use the fast travel feature in One Piece Odyssey as soon as the narrative of the game begins. You will have to make a significant amount of progress in the game before you are provided with the option to unlock the feature.

One Piece Odessey has quite a slow narrative structure, and the game likes to take its time explaining all the various mechanics that you will be able to enjoy. The tutorials happen a bit sporadically, and it will take you hours to finally be done with all of them.

Unlocking a fast travel point in Waford is one of the many tutorial missions that you will be able to complete. Once you have made a fair bit of progress in the game, you will be given the option to unlock this feature.

To be able to fast travel in One Piece Odyssey, you will be required to use the Yosai Signs that are located all over the map. There are many of these signs all over the map. To be able to use them, you will first need to activate them.

However, before you can use the fast travel feature in One Piece Odyssey for the first time, you will first be required to defeat the Yosai goons. The encounter procs after Nami’s wallet is stolen.

However, this occurs much later in Chapter 2 when you are able to make your way to Alabasta and have already cleared some of the initial tutorials and stages of the game.

When the second chapter kicks off in Alabasta, you will need to make your way across the Ravine of No Return and then the desert area of the map in search of Vivi. It is here that the Yosai will steal Nami’s wallet and start the tutorial mission to activate Yosai Signs and unlock fast travel points in One Piece Odyssey.

