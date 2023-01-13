One Piece Odyssey is out right now for PCs and consoles. A brand new RPG experience from Bandai Namco and ILCA, players embark on a journey to discover the secrets of the island of Waford. In addition to offering a new take on the One Piece narrative and formula, players also have some control over the customization elements.

This is seen in the form of cosmetic outfits that can be equipped to your choice of the Straw Hat Pirates. Be it Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, or any other character, each has alternate outfits to don. Players may be wondering how to change from their default clothes to something else, so here is how it is done.

Here is how to change outfits in One Piece Odyssey

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur It appears you'll be able to change outfits in One Piece Odyssey, and will seemingly not be limited to the Fishman Island outfits It appears you'll be able to change outfits in One Piece Odyssey, and will seemingly not be limited to the Fishman Island outfits https://t.co/20qYseEVkj

Equipping an outfit is pretty straightforward in the game. Simply put, there are two ways this can be done: using a camp or visiting a tavern. While players can see the equipped outfit in the character menu, this action cannot be done from there, so these two are the only options to follow.

In the case of the former, players must find a camping site in either the Waford island or the Memoria realms. The site will have a white camp tent icon. Once the camp has been set up, players can approach the large tent to swap outfits. This is as simple as selecting the desired pick from a list of options for each character. While highlighting an outfit, players can view the preview and rotate the character model to check out the outfit before equipping it.

The other method sees players visit a tavern in the Memoria sections of One Piece Odyssey. Here, approach and talk to the innkeeper to bring up the menu. The outfit change option can be picked to update the costumes from the list of available choices. Note that all outfits in the game are purely cosmetic. Unlike accessories, they do not change stats of the characters they are equipped to, nor do they provide any gameplay-changing buffs or perks.

What outfits are available in One Piece Odyssey?

Brandon Acosta 🇵🇷 @KinglyRed One Piece Odyssey's demo is great, but I will say it squanders the potential of the "revisiting past story arcs as the present-day Straw Hats" concept a bit by immediately sidelining Franky and Brook, AKA the two crew members who weren't there for Alabasta One Piece Odyssey's demo is great, but I will say it squanders the potential of the "revisiting past story arcs as the present-day Straw Hats" concept a bit by immediately sidelining Franky and Brook, AKA the two crew members who weren't there for Alabasta https://t.co/IBoygdkQQO

Quite frankly, there aren't many options, especially if players have the base edition. Those who pre-ordered the Standard Edition will receive the Traveling Set Outfits and some in-game consumables. Otherwise, these are exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. The intended costumes are usable by the following characters: Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, Chopper, Sanji, and Robin. Franky and Brook, unfortunately, do not get the Traveler's outfits and are stuck with the basic New World Challenge ones.

There do not seem to be any more picks either, for now. Hopefully, the upcoming Adventure Expansion Pack DLC will bring more costumes to the table as merely two for each character does not cut it. Details for this post-launch DLC are yet to be announced, so it remains to be seen what Bandai Namco has in store for fans. However, it will likely be some sort of new story content adding more hours for players to fight and explore through.

One Piece Odyssey is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S systems.

