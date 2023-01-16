One Piece Odyssey is finally here, and fans of the anime are having a blast. One Piece Odyssey has players reunite with the Straw Hats, who are stranded on Waford island.

Throughout the journey, players will come across a variety of bosses and enemies to encounter.

One such enemy is Scrapper Franky. He can be found in his hideout in the Sewers in the sprawling city of Water Seven. He is the leader of the underground gang and players will have to find him in his hideout and face him along with three of his followers.

Defeating Scrapper Franky in One Piece Odyssey

The Straw Hats reunite in the docks and find Chopper worried and Luffy frozen. Chopper tells them that Usopp has been kidnapped and their ship is stolen. Their discussion is interrupted by a few underground gang members. They tell them they have their ship and that they are part of Franky’s crew. You will then have to follow the quest markers that lead you into an underground sewer.

To find Franky’s hideout, you must traverse deeper into the sewers. There will be some enemy encounters on your way. You can also come across Yoisa, who sells you items in One Piece Odyssey. You can purchase accessories if you wish to stack your party members with resistance buffs.

Buy accessories from Yoisa. (Image via Bandai Namco)

As you head deeper into the sewer, you will eventually reach Frank’s hideout, triggering a cutscene. You can see your ship Merry in the background, and the Straw Hats demand Frank to hand over the ship Merry and release Usopp. This is when the battle begins.

Scrapper Franky is not that tough of a boss. He doesn't have any area-of-effect type attacks, so your party members will be safer in this battle compared to other bosses.

Franky's Coup De Vent attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

He has two types of attacks. One is just a basic punch, but it does a lot of damage. The second is Coup De Vent. When he uses this, a small cutscene plays in which he brings his fist together, and a vent appears between his palms and emits a whirlwind.

Franky’s followers have a basic set of attacks that chip away at your members’ health.

The best strategy is to use area-of-effect type attacks to knock down the three followers. You can thus opt for the Gum Gum Gatling skill by Luffy. This does great damage and even has the chance to defeat his followers all at once.

Nami's Thunder Lance Tempo area-of-effect attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Another alternative is to use the Thunder Lance Tempo skill strike by Nami. Luffy’s Gum Gum Storm attack also depletes Franky’s health fast. You can resort to Zorro’s Three Thousand Worlds to damage two enemies simultaneously. Combining all of these attacks from the party members will make this boss battle a walk in the park.

You can keep healing the hurt party members to keep them in the fight. After defeating him, another cutscene plays, and Franky reveals he found Usopp when he stole the ship for dismantling. He gets emotional and says he is touched by the bond between Straw Hats.

This cutscene plays after defeating Franky. (Image via Bandai Namco)

The game is well received by fans and critics alike. The anime’s popularity is only one-half of the contributing factor, though. One piece Odyssey is a solid JRPG (Japanese Role Playing Game) in a vibrant world. Bandai Namco has faithfully recreated the locations from the anime series and manga.

One piece Odyssey also has tons of callbacks to its iconic moments from the anime in the form of Memoria. Players can collect these cubes to take part in the events.

A wide-open world with various characters intertwined with the story and the many bosses scattered across Waford Island, make One Piece Odyssey a great game for the fans.

Poll : 0 votes