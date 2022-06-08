One Piece: 4 characters that Basil Hawkins can beat (and 4 he can’t)

Basil Hawkins is a very underrated fighter in the One Piece story, given his lack of showcases.

A member of the Worst Generation, Hawkins has a bounty of 320,000,000 bellies. He ate the Wara Wara no Mi, which allows him to manipulate straw and redirect attacks with voodoo techniques.

Hawkins can also read the future with his tarot cards. One Piece rewards those who are creative with their abilities.

For the sake of this article, Hawkins will have a maximum of ten straw dolls. He will also have one Seastone nail in his inventory. Hawkins did use it against Trafalgar Law in Wano Country.

One Piece characters that Hawkins can defeat

1) Jewelry Bonney

Jewelry Bonney is yet another member of the Worst Generation. She has the speed and reflexes to catch opponents off guard. Her mysterious Devil Fruit allows her to manipulate someone's age. She could neutralize her targets with a single touch.

Of course, there is a drawback to her fruit. One Piece characters simply have to avoid contact with her.

Hawkins is very cautious, so he will likely maintain distance with his giant straw monster. He could also rapidly shoot nails at Jewelry. She barely wears any clothes, which means she can't protect herself against cutting techniques.

2) Brownbeard

Brownbeard is a very large man with superhuman endurance. During the Punk Hazard arc, he withstood insane punishment from several characters.

This pirate captain survived a very long time in the New World. His massive bulk also indicates a high level of physical strength.

However, Brownbeard is still too weak to fight the Worst Generation. During the One Piece timeskip, Hawkins made short work of him, cutting off his legs in the process. He can be a very brutal fighter when he needs to be.

3) Kin'emon

Kin'emon is a very underrated fighter in One Piece. This powerful samurai has the ability to cut through fire. He is also incredibly fast, having cut through multiple Beasts Pirates during the Onigashima Raid. Unfortunately, his code of honor can also be used against him.

With the use of straw dolls, Hawkins could potentially create a hostage situation. Kin'emon would never swing a sword against Hawkins if that meant his wife or Momonosuke would take the hit. Of course, that requires prep time from Hawkins.

Even without the straw dolls, Hawkins could power himself up with his tarot cards. It's largely dependent on luck, but Hawkins may pull a really strong card. For example, "Death" means Hawkins could easily kill his target.

4) Nico Robin

This is a matchup where both competitors have a chance to win. Nico Robin can attack from anywhere with the Hana Hana no Mi. She can sprout limbs from any surface.

Nico Robin also defeated Black Maria in the Onigashima Raid, whose bounty is equal to 480,000,000 bellies.

However, unlike Hawkins, Robin has never been seen using Haki in the One Piece series. Instead, she overly relies on her Devil Fruit, which has a major drawback.

Robin shares the pain of her sprouted limbs. She cannot summon giant limbs, or else it will give Hawkins a very big target.

The Supernova can easily cut her by shooting multiple nails at her. Zoro himself couldn't deflect every single blow with his sword.

With the right opening, Hawkins can also try to hit Robin with a Seastone nail. This would nullify her special abilities and put her in a vulnerable state.

One Piece characters that Hawkins doesn't stand a chance against

1) X Drake

Hawkins is not the most durable person in the One Piece series, which is why he relies on his straw dolls to direct attacks. On the other hand, X Drake ate some Ancient Zoan Devil Fruit, which gives him a massive boost in durability.

Drake would likely outlast Hawkins in terms of stamina. Remember, in the final stages of the Onigashima Raid, he survived being shot in the neck by a CP0 agent. Not many One Piece fighters would pull off this impressive feat.

Straw dolls also won't be a major issue here. Drake isn't particularly close to anybody, so there wouldn't be a hostage situation. Hawkins will eventually run out before Drake delivers a finishing blow.

2) Killer

Killer already took care of Hawkins back in the Onigashima Raid. One Piece Chapter 1052 spoilers imply that Hawkins might even die from the attack.

Hawkins relies too much on his fortune readings and straw doll techniques. If either of them fails, he is completely hopeless.

Killer is physically agile and knows how to punish his opponents. There's also a notable weakness in the Wara Wara no Mi.

During the Onigashima Raid, Hawkins used a straw doll on Eustass Kid, which transferred damage to him. However, since Kid was missing his left arm, Killer took advantage of the situation. He decided to cut off Hawkins' own arm since it wouldn't affect his captain.

3) Trafalgar Law

Trafalgar Law is a very unique fighter, thanks to the Ope Ope no Mi. The Surgeon of Death can remodel the world around him, but only if it's within his sphere of influence. One Piece characters regularly fear his abilities.

Hawkins knows all too well how Law's power works. After meeting Law in Wano Country, he used a Seastone nail to block out his powers.

Hawkins also used Law's own crewmates as hostages. With that said, Law would figure out a way to cut him into pieces, although it wasn't shown how.

Law could potentially use a combination of Counter Shock and Shambles. This would allow him to dismember Hawkins while paralyzing him at the same time. Perhaps he could also use ROOM to remove the straw dolls.

4) Kizaru

Kizaru is among the fastest characters in One Piece. He can move at the speed of light with his Pika Pika no Mi. The Admiral can also transform into that element. Logia Devil Fruits are incredibly broken in this series.

Hawkins already had a terrible showing back in the Sabaody Archipelago arc. Kizaru simply blinded him with a flash bang and pierced him with a light arrow. Even after the One Piece timeskip, Hawkins wouldn't fare much better.

Kizaru is still a high-ranking member of the Marines. Only a few characters would stand a chance against the Admirals.

If he wasn't so lazy, Kizaru could even take out Hawkins before the latter activated his Devil Fruit.

