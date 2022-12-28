One Piece Chapter 1071 tease the strongest Devil Fruit the series has seen yet

In One Piece chapter 1071, the Straw Hats, who are currently housed in the Vegapunk's heavily fortified Labophase, are in for a surprise. While from the readers' and the Straw Hats' perspective, it appears that their escape will be simple, Kizaru has hinted at something that will make it nearly, if not completely impossible, given the current conditions. And it is not, by any chance, due to the battleships that he has asked the Marines for.

In this regard, a fan theory has emerged that may shed some light on what the Marine Admiral's surprise could be and how it might pose a threat to Luffy's extremely powerful Devil Fruit abilities.

Luffy in Gear 5 demonstrated incredible superpowers, including the capacity to manifest anything at will. While his encounter with Lucci made him appear unstoppable, one major flaw quickly emerged. After the fight, Luffy had turned into an old man, thoroughly exhausted, despite the fact that he was mostly playing with Lucci. Moreover, Lucci presented absolutely little threat to him during this whole encounter.

Furthermore, readers will recall the toll that utilizing Gear 5 has on Luffy's body during the Wano arc. As a result, it appears that the sense of security that came with Luffy's new transformation will not endure long.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Oda has been building up to the revelation of the strongest Devil Fruit user for a while now, and One Piece chapter 1071 may be where it is finally confirmed

What did Vegapunk have to say about the Devil Fruits?

Luffy accidentally eating a Devil Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

For several weeks now in One Piece, Vegapunk has been throwing light on the Devil Fruits. According to him, the Devil Fruits are expressions of the human urge to go beyond the bounds of the existing state of affairs. Because Devil Fruits allow users to alter reality and thus nature, the sea regards Devil Fruit users as its adversaries.

Furthermore, he has disclosed that Luffy's Awakened Devil Fruit form resembles the Sun God Nika, also known as the Warrior of Liberation. In the world of One Piece, the Gods are definitely not those who stay in another dimension, but rather people with great powers at their disposal.

Finally, Vegapunk has disclosed that he has replicated Zoan-type Devil Fruits, including Mythical Zoans. He has also been able to provide his Seraphims with Paramecia-type Devil Fruit powers by injecting green blood into them, which contains the blood lineage factor. However, he has hit a roadblock with the Logia-type. Additionally, he is unsure whether his synthesized Devil Fruits have the ability to Awaken.

Who might have the strongest Devil Fruit in One Piece?

Akainu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegapunk has stated that his goal is to discover a readily available, limitless source of energy for the entire planet, similar to the fuel used in the Ancient Robot, in order to put an end to wars over resources. But he has not been able to do that as of yet.

Another one of his failures is that he has not been able to recreate Logia-style Devil Fruits, which provides users with an infinite supply of a natural element. Thus, it appears that a Logia Type Devil Fruit is the answer to endless energy, according to a fan theory.

However, it is not just any Logia-type Devil Fruit that is being hinted at. The fan theory points out that the creation of the unbreakable Poneglyphs required massive amounts of lava, and the entire Egghead Island is running on fire. All of this points to Akainu’s Magu Magu no Mi Devil Fruit, which will be shown as the greatest Logia-type Devil Fruit to exist. The fan theory goes so far as to suggest that there are four Gods in One Piece, and Akainu will turn out to be one of them.

While Akainu will not appear with his Awakened skills just yet, One Piece chapter 1071 onwards, fans are quite likely to get a taste Kizaru's Awakened Logia-type Pika Pika no Mi Devil Fruit abilities.

