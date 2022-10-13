One Piece: Why Akainu may be important in upcoming arcs

Sakazuki, also known as Akainu or Red Dog, appears as one of the main villains in One Piece. He is a former Admiral, who is currently serving as Fleet Admiral in the Navy.

The four-year-long Wano Arc has recently concluded, and Monkey D. Luffy's quest is drawing to an end. The final war is still a long way off, but is on its way.

Akainu, the most ruthless Marine in One Piece, must have something exciting in store for him in the upcoming arcs. Here are some of the possible outcomes.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the manga and anime One Piece. The opinions expressed are the author's own.

What Akainu's role in One Piece's upcoming arcs might be in relation to Luffy and others

Akainu may go after Blackbeard

Blackbeard as seen in One Piece manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Akainu sees the world in black and white, with pirates always being the bad guys and Marines always being the good guys. His narrow-mindedness prevents him from believing pirates can ever be good.

Due to his actions, Blackbeard, who is one of the Four Emperors, reinforces the image of a typical bad pirate. He is a former Whitebeard pirate who deserted after murdering his friend Thatch to acquire his Devil Fruit.

Blackbeard is known for his devious ways, such as orchestrating the Marineford incident and stealing Whitebeard's Devil Fruit. Blackbeard's ambitions may force him to cross paths with Akainu.

Sabo might avenge Ace

Sabo the "Flame Emperor" as seen in the anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Sabo is the Revolutionary Army's second-in-command after the legendary Monkey D. Dragon. The Revolutionary Army is a massive military force that seeks to destabilize the World Government. Akainu's hatred for the Revolutionary Army is well known, and a fight is likely.

Although Sabo has been missing since Reverie, Oda is likely to stage a future showdown between Akainu and Sabo, given that he and Ace are blood brothers. He even obtained the title of "Flame Emperor" after eating Ace's Mera Mera no Mi fruit. Thus, Sabo could bring poetic justice to the story by defeating Akainu and avenging Ace's death.

Akainu and Luffy might have a face-off

Ace sacrifices himself for Luffy (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Akainu harbors a grudge against the Dragons, the reason being unknown. He has previously killed a Dragon, Ace, in a blow aimed at his brother Luffy.

After defeating the mighty Kaido, Emperor of the Sea, Luffy has become one of the most serious threats to the World Government. His victory also demonstrated his potential as the Pirate King. It remains to be seen whether the World Government will go after Luffy next.

Furthermore, he aspires to be free, and the Government's meddling would prohibit him from doing so. Luffy himself could also declare war on the World Government.

It appears that Luffy's latest power boosts are aimed at bringing him up to the level of Akainu, who possesses all three types of advanced Haki and may have an awakened Devil Fruit. Oda may be setting the stage for a decisive clash.

If any of this is true, an epic battle between Luffy and Akainu awaits in the future.

Akainu may have a change of heart

Akainu as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

If Akainu has a change of heart, it will be a most unexpected yet heartwarming experience. Fans of One Piece are neither aware of Akainu's background and the reason he considers all pirates to be evil, nor do they know the exact reason why he adheres to the philosophy of absolute justice.

But Oda can redeem Akainu and show him, perhaps through the Straw Hat Pirates, that pirates aren't all bad. Akainu may realize that both the Straw Hat Pirates and he want a just world, only the difference being his flawed methods.

He might have an epiphanic moment in which he recognizes the evil that he has committed despite his efforts to be morally virtuous.

Akainu may realize that the Marine and World Government are also not pure either. With Sabo's revelation that the emperor's throne in the Lulucia Kingdom is not empty, Akainu, a staunch believer in justice, may band together with the Straw Hat Pirates and Revolutionary army to bring justice to the world.

