One Piece Chapter 1063 (Hints): Unclear hints and promises of great chapter stir up fanbase

One Piece Chapter 1063’s hints began releasing early on the morning of October 11, bringing with them unclear hints and promises of a great chapter. While the hint process is normally meant to be open to interpretation and leave fans guessing, the hints for this upcoming chapter are particularly difficult to interpret and guess on.

Thankfully, there has been a release of somewhat concrete information on what may occur or who may appear within One Piece Chapter 1063. While fans will need to wait for the initial spoilers to drop before considering any of these claims to be verifiable, they will certainly portray an exciting issue ahead if they end up being true.

One Piece Chapter 1063 hints tease Blackbeard's appearance and someone’s disappearance

The hints

The first hint for One Piece Chapter 1063 comes from Twitter user and reputable series news source @ONEPIECESPOILE1. They posted a GIF to their account which they claim is a hint from another leaker. The GIF in question sees Dragon Ball Z’s Goku using Instant Transmission to teleport to an offscreen location.

Unsurprisingly, many have taken this to mean that someone in the issue either disappears via teleportation or is sent away. With the Seraphim model of Bartholomew Kuma confirmed to be heading toward Egghead Island, some fans are expressing concerns that this Kuma Seraphim has access to his Paw-Paw Fruit. One of the Fruit’s abilities is to send someone flying for three days to a location known only to the user.

The next hint, also posted by the same Twitter user, claims that One Piece chapter 1063 will be an “epic chapter… better than 1062.” The same tweet also claims that the initial leaks will be released “in the early morning tomorrow,” meaning Wednesday, October 12. Initial spoilers are typically released on Tuesdays, but 1062’s Monday release has shifted the spoiler schedule accordingly.

Finally, also coming from @ONEPIECESPOILE1, they share an unconfirmed hint that claims “Teach will have an appearance this chapter.” Teach is referring to Marshall D. Teach, otherwise known as Blackbeard, whom fans last saw during his unsuccessful assault on Amazon Lily, where his goal was to steal Boa Hancock’s Devil Fruit powers.

Two since-deleted tweets were also sent out from @ONEPIECESPOILE1 about One Piece Chapter 1063. The first hint claims that there will be no break after 1063, which makes sense given that 1062 was released after a week's break. However, the tweet being since-deleted might suggest that there will be a break after this week, likely due to Oda’s health given the potential suddenness.

The next tweet claims to be sharing a hint from Redon, according to which Saint Seiya’s protagonist Pegasus Seiya is using his Pegasus Meteor Fist technique. The move sees Seiya perform hundreds of light energy punches at the same time, which gives off the appearance of a shower of small meteors.

Some fans are taking this to mean that new technology from Vegapunk will be introduced in the chapter which mimics this effect from Saint Seiya. Others are claiming that One Piece Chapter 1063 may see someone use a move similar to the Pegasus Meteor Fist. This, however, begs the question of who has such power, and what the move could possibly be.

Unfortunately, One Piece Chapter 1063’s currently available hints don’t paint quite a clear enough picture of the issue for fans to truly begin guessing yet. The fact that the two hints were deleted also suggests that fans may be in store for a curveball of a chapter, which would at least corroborate the aforementioned claims of 1063 being an “epic chapter” and better than 1062.

