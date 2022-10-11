One Piece chapter 1063: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The adventures on Egghead Island will soon continue with the upcoming release of One Piece chapter 1063. Despite the delay that occurred with the Weekly Shonen Jump last week, this new chapter will be released as per schedule, and features Luffy and his friends returning with more information about the enigmatic Vegapunk.

In the last chapter, fans saw the Straw Hat crew face one of six different Vegapunks that inhabit Egghead Island, Lilith. On another part of the island, Luffy, Bonney, Jinbe, and Chopper, found another version of the scientist, Atlas. One Piece chapter 1063 is almost certain to continue this storyline and elaborate upon the mysteries revolving around Vegapunk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga series.

Will the remaining Vegapunk Satellites be revealed in One Piece chapter 1063?

When will the chapter be released? Where can fans read it?

One Piece chapter 1063 is scheduled to be released this coming Monday, October 17, at around 1 am JST. The chapter will become available simultaneously all over the world, so fans will have the chance to read it in their respective countries without any wait.

Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be released, as per different time zones across the world.

Pacific Daylight time – 8 am, October 16

Central Daylight time – 10 am, October 16

Eastern Daylight time – 11 am, October 16

British Summer time – 4 pm, October 16

Central European Summer time– 5 pm, October 16

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, October 16

Philippine time – 11 pm, October 16

Australian Central Daylight time – 00:30 pm, October 17

Fans will have the opportunity to read One Piece chapter 1063 on Shueisha’s app, Shonen Jump+, as well as Viz Media’s platform, Manga Plus.

Via Shonen Jump+, fans can read all the previous chapters of the series by paying a small monthly fee. These are the only official platforms for the series and fans are encouraged to use them, as doing so supports the official release.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1063?

During chapter 1062, fans got a first glimpse of Vegapunk’s Satellites’ personalities and motivations. Lilith is moved by money, as the World Government does not give them enough funds for their research. Atlas loves fighting and reacts violently when someone contradicts her. However, neither the rest of the Satellites nor the original doctor have been revealed as yet.

One Piece chapter 1063 may be the one to introduce the rest of the Vegapunk family, although it is unlikely that we will meet the original scientist until later in the arc. We may have the opportunity to learn more about the origins of the alternate versions of the doctor. Fans could also be informed as to why Vegapunk Shaka is interested in the Straw Hats.

Another possibility is that One Piece chapter 1063 will delve deeper into the motives behind the World Government’s mission to kill Vegapunk. The scientist has been one of the best assets for the World Nobles for years, meaning that he could have possibly betrayed them. Zoro also seemed interested in talking to the doctor, and his motives could be revealed in this upcoming chapter.

What happened in the last chapter?

One Piece chapter 1062 began with the Straw Hat crew talking to Vegapunk Lilith. The woman revealed to them that she was not the original scientist, just one of the Satellites created to keep Egghead Island safe. Lilith tried to rob the Straw Hats but was stopped by another Vegapunk, Shaka, who told her to be careful around Zoro and Robin.

On another part of the island, Bonney revealed to Luffy’s team that Vegapunk turned her father into the android Kuma. The group eventually emerged from the sewers and was fascinated by everything they saw. They encountered another Vegapunk, Atlas, who was extremely violent.

Far from there, the members of the CP0 were seen talking about a mission to kill Vegapunk.

Don't miss out on chapter 1063, dropping on October 17, 2022.

