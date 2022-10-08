One Piece Chapter 1062: Why Vegapunk respects Zoro and Robin, explained

Roronoa Zoro and Nico Robin have finally been given the proper respect they deserve in One Piece Chapter 1062.

Even in the later stages of the series, many characters still underestimate the Straw Hats. However, Vegapunk isn't making that same mistake, based on his reactions in the most recent chapter. He gives credit where it's due in One Piece Chapter 1062, which speaks volumes of his intelligence.

Keep in mind that only rought translations have been released for One Piece Chapter 1062. However, it's made clear that Vegapunk greatly respects Zoro and Robin. To fully appreciate this moment, it's important to understand the context of the scene in question.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Some context from the previous chapter

After Luffy and a few others split up from the crew, the remaining Straw Hats were captured by a giant mecha robot. The young female pilot claimed to be Vegapunk, which is only partially true.

One Piece Chapter 1062 reveals how the scientist had split himself up into six different bodies. The Straw Hats were captured by Punk 02, also known by the name Lillith. Meanwhile, the original main body is controlled by Punk 01, also known as Shaka.

Why Vegapunk respects Zoro and Robin

LE ROI @LEROI90911218 #ONEPIECE1062

Zoro in the eyes of Vegapunk Zoro in the eyes of Vegapunk #ONEPIECE1062 Zoro in the eyes of Vegapunk https://t.co/iw7Jf1bC8N

One Piece Chapter 1062 clarifies that Lillith is the evil version of the original Vegapunk. She brags about how the Straw Hats are completely surrounded by her weaponized sea beasts. Most of the crew is either scared of Lillith or completely smitten with her for different reasons.

Of course, Zoro and Robin are the exceptions in this chapter. The real Vegapunk warned Lillith not to underestimate those particular Straw Hats. Not only is Zoro within killing range, he also holds a bounty of 1,111,000,000 berries. He even grabs a sword and maintains his glare on Lillith.

Vegapunk also brought up Robin in the same discussion. One Piece Chapter 1062 doesn't elaborate any further, but it's safe to assume that Robin could use her Devil Fruit to attack Lillith from any position.

These Straw Hats clearly don't mess around

The real Vegapunk is keenly aware that Zoro and Robin don't fool around that often. They never allow themselves to be easily distracted like Franky. Instead, they keep their eye out for Lillith in case she made her move.

Some readers may ask why Sanji wasn't singled out in this chapter. Vegapunk seems to have intel on the Straw Hats, so he will likely take into account that Sanji will be infatuated with Lillith. That's exactly what happens, which rules him out as a possible threat.

The Straw Hats finally get some respect

Throughout most of the story, the Straw Hats have been underestimated by their enemies, despite all their accomplishments.

Even during the recent Onigashima Raid, they were still taken lightly. King didn't believe that he would lose to Zoro due to his Lunarian genetics. Meanwhile, Black Maria kept antagonizing Robin despite her powerful abilities. Both these Beasts Pirates learned their lesson the hard way.

One Piece Chapter 1062 is a refreshing chapter for many readers, simply because the Straw Hats are no longer seen as weak. Vegapunk acknowledges why they are a dangerous threat.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

