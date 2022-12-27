One Piece chapter 1071: Release date and time, where to read, and more

The first chapter of the following year, One Piece chapter 1071, will be released after a week's break on January 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

The previous chapter gave a short break to the Straw Hats, especially Luffy after his fight with Lucci. With the threat of the Marines and whatever their goal is, there is an urgent need to escape the island in One Piece chapter 1071. However, that does not appear to be easily achievable, especially after seeing Kizaru's confidence. Fans can expect a spectacular battle in the coming year.

One Piece chapter 1071 could mark the beginning of a battle royale

Release date and time

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda has promised his readers that he will deliver his best in the coming year, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for the beloved Straw Hats. The dates and times for the release of One Piece chapter 1071, according to the time zones, are listed below.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Friday, January 06

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Friday, January 06

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Friday, January 06

Central European Time: 4 pm, Friday, January 06

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Friday, January 06

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Friday, January 06

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Saturday, January 07

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, January 07

What to expect in the next chapter?

Something big is due to take place in One Piece chapter 1071 with the entrance of Kizaru on Egghead Island. The Marines have been planning something for quite some time, and they are not discouraged by the presence of the Straw Hats. Kizaru and Akainu both appear confident of their success, and given the large number of warships that have been requested, one might wonder if this is a buster call.

Whatever the case may be, the Straw Hats' hopes for an easy escape will not be possible. However, readers can also hope for Zoro and Brook to engage in combat in One Piece chapter 1071. Fans are also anticipating a battle royale that will result in the death of an important figure. The battle royale will most likely begin with Kizaru carrying out whatever plans he has.

Actual spoilers for One Piece chapter 1071 are expected to be released near the end of December. Once they are out, fans can get a better picture of what lies ahead.

A brief summary of the previous chapter

In One Piece chapter 1070, the fight between Luffy and Lucci continued. Straw Hat demonstrated new abilities such as the Dawn Rocket punch. Sentomaru was also revealed to not be as critically injured as initially depicted, but he urgently required to be relocated. As long as he was conscious, he could command the Seraphim.

Meanwhile, Vegapunk explained that he can create Zoan Devil Fruits artificially, though he was not sure if they would awaken. He had also tried and failed with Logia. He discovered that with Paramythia, having bloodline elements helped grant the powers. He also discussed the Seraphim and how they represent the pinnacle of science and humanity's power.

Everyone soon gathered in Vegapunk's heavily fortified Labophase. The chapter ended with Kizaru noting that Vegapunk and the Straw Hats' union is unfortunate, but they would have a difficult time. He then asked for as many battleships as he could get

