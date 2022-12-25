One Piece chapter 1070: Luffy’s Gear 5 does have limitations

One Piece chapter 1070 once again shows that Luffy's Gear 5 does have a few weaknesses, although the strengths far outweigh them.

Rob Lucci is not having a good time fighting Luffy. Although he keeps getting up, the CP0 agent can't land a single good hit on the Straw Hat. Luffy's Gear 5 is clearly too much for him in One Piece chapter 1070. Lucci can only thank his lucky stars that Luffy isn't taking his fight seriously.

However, the Straw Hat still lacks experience when using this powerful transformation. One Piece chapter 1070 shows that Luffy has a lot to learn before he fully masters his techniques. But once he does that, there wouldn't be anybody strong enough to defeat him in a one-on-one battle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece chapter 1070: Luffy's Gear 5 weaknesses might reveal themselves when facing stronger opponents

Luffy is sometimes too crazy for his own good

Breex The Hedgehog @BreexHedgehog #ONEPIECE1070

Luffy stretchyness truly knows no bounds any more

Bros a god damn tornado in this move I love it Luffy stretchyness truly knows no bounds any moreBros a god damn tornado in this move I love it #ONEPIECE1070Luffy stretchyness truly knows no bounds any moreBros a god damn tornado in this move I love it https://t.co/OmVHaDEgQZ

Luffy continues to fight Lucci in One Piece chapter 1070. The Straw Hat is still having fun showing off his crazy moves while using Gear 5. At one point, he uses the Gomu Gomu no Booming White Whip to become a tornado, similar to the Tasmanian Devil from the Looney Tunes cartoon.

With that said, he does end up losing control as he drills himself into the ground. He later recovers by popping up from the ground as he attempts to bite Lucci. It's not a major weakness by any means, but Luffy does need to be careful when using his cartoonish powers.

The Straw Hat is a highly imaginative person, so if he ever ends up in a situation like this, he will likely come up with another plan. Even so, he won't always be fighting the likes of Rob Lucci in One Piece chapter 1070. Someone like Shanks would be able to take advantage of Luffy's comical blunders.

He will also visibly age over time

TheReaderAsha @bookslover9955

#ONEPIECE1070

SPOILERS We've got Luffy turning into child with Gear 3 and now we have Luffy turning into a Grandpa after his Nika form #ONEPIECE1070 SPOILERS We've got Luffy turning into child with Gear 3 and now we have Luffy turning into a Grandpa after his Nika form😭😂#ONEPIECE1070#ONEPIECE1070SPOILERS

This is the most relevant weakness of Gear 5 in One Piece chapter 1070. Shortly after Luffy makes his retreat towards the Labophase, he visibly ages into an old man, having lost all his energy from the fight. This setback was first seen back in One Piece chapter 1045.

During his final battle against Kaido in the Wano Country arc, Luffy started to become tired as his transformation wore off. Nonetheless, he was able to restart his heart and turn back to normal. However, it should be noted that after defeating Kaido with Gear 5, Luffy had to rest for the entire week.

Of course, these drawbacks are relatively minor

Mr. Rager @Foolie03 @Chuckyfan107 @KingOfLighting In the last chapter Luffy was old and weak for 30 seconds. Vs Kaido he became old and weak but then snapped right out of it. So far his G5 drawbacks are very minor so idk if 10 mins of no Haki is better than that @Chuckyfan107 @KingOfLighting In the last chapter Luffy was old and weak for 30 seconds. Vs Kaido he became old and weak but then snapped right out of it. So far his G5 drawbacks are very minor so idk if 10 mins of no Haki is better than that

Let it be known that only a select few people can stand up to Luffy's Gear 5 at this point in the story. Most characters would never be able to fight the Straw Hat on equal grounds. Lucci proves this point in One Piece chapter 1070.

With that said, there are powerful fighters that can still give Luffy a run for his money. Whether it's Blackbeard's ability to cancel Devil Fruit powers, or Shanks and his monstrously strong Haki, they would give Luffy a really difficult time. His weaknesses would become more apparent fighting them.

It will be interesting to see how Kizaru goes up against Luffy after One Piece chapter 1070. The Straw Hat would definitely like to repay the Admiral for everything that happened in the Sabaody Archipelago arc.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes