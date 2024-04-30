One Piece chapter 1113: What are Dr. Vegapunk's two "sins" he mentioned? Explored

One Piece chapter 1113 was released on April 29, 2024, and will be on break for the next week due to the Golden Week in Japan. This break could be the most agonizing for the series fans because they need more information on the reveals made in this chapter.

This chapter was where Vegapunk started revealing the 'truth of the world,' but fans only got to hear a glimpse of it, which was that the world would sink under water. But a much more astonishing reveal was Vegapunk revealing that he had committed two sins.

Unfortunately, he didn't reveal the sins he committed, which confused the fandom. These sins could be related to his partnering with the World Government, as indicated by his dialogues during the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the two sins Vegapunk mentioned during his stream in One Piece chapter 1113

Vegapunk as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to One Piece chapter 1113, the chapter starts with Saint Marcus discovering Vegapunk's large brain and trying to destroy a Transponder Snail that was a decoy. He fled and apologized to his comrades for not discovering Vegapunk's stream source.

The focus then shifted to Bonney, who was being attacked by Saint Nusjuro but the Gorosei was kicked away from Sanji. Saint Nusjuro also attacked Sanji, but Oima and Kashii saved him. Using her devil fruit powers, Bonney expanded and attacked Nusjuro. On Nami's side, Robin was attacked by Saint Saturn, as the latter recognized the former from the Ohara incident. But Robin's fellow crewmates saved her.

During the middle of the chapter, Vegapunk started to reveal the 'truth of the world' by first claiming that he committed two sins without specifying and telling the world not to go after anyone as he was evil to the very end. The chapter ended with him saying that the world would sink in the sea, which surprised the Grand Line.

Judging by the text, the two 'sins' Vegapunk mentioned could be the acts that are considered morally wrong, as he mentioned he would be executed for his transgressions, not his sins. So, both of his sins could be related to his partnering with the World Government.

Kuma as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The first sin Vegapunk could be the experimenting with Kuma, the Buccaneer. Kuma's daughter, Bonney, was diagnosed with an incurable disease named 'The Sapphire Scales.' Worried about her daughter's survival, with the reference of Dragon, Kuma took Bonney to the genius scientist Vegapunk, who was working under the World Government as he needed funds.

Vegapunk claimed that he could cure her using a stem-cell transplant. Vegapunk was surprised to see an extinct species like the Buccaneer still alive, so he checked his blood and confirmed that he was a real Buccaneer. Being a scientist, Vegapunk got intrigued by Kuma's body and wavered Bonney's translated charge in exchange for Kuma letting Vegapunk use his body for cloning. Kuma happily accepted, but the pieces didn't play as Vegapunk had expected.

Vegapunk created the Pacifista Prototypes using Kuma's body but was interrupted by Saint Saturn, who didn't like Kuma and added more conditions to Bonney's diagnosis. He wanted Kuma to become a warlord and his memories to be erased. This enraged Vegapunk as he didn't want to take Kuma's human rights away from him, but he had no say, as the Five Elders' words could not be questioned.

The reactions of everyone on Kuma's memories being removed (Image via Toei Animation)

Nonetheless, Kuma agreed to Saturn's demands, and they took Bonney as a hostage and as an assuage. Vegapunk argued with the Five Elders during their last moments to keep his memories intact and avoid implanting a self-destruct command. The Five Elders denied all his requests.

Before removing Kuma's memories, Kuma made a last request to Vegapunk to use his body to protect Going Sunny until the Straw Hats return. Kuma thanked Vegapunk for saving Boneey, to which the scientist hysterically cried, mocking himself for the sin he committed of separating a family of father and daughter just to satisfy his urge to get knowledge.

Mother Flame as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The second sin of Vegapunk could be the development of Mother Flame. The Mother Flame was an energy source developed by the genius scientist Vegapunk. Although the reasons behind its development are still unknown, fans speculate that it could be an unharmful energy source for the Grand Line or it was to power the Iron Giant.

Unfortunately, the traitor of Egghead Island, York, submitted a sample of Mother Flame to the World Government, who utilized it by powering a weapon, speculated by fans to be an ancient weapon, to pulverize the island where Lulusia Kingdom was present. The World Government liked the product and depended on York for more supply, but the Straw Hat captured her around this time.

Vegapunk was a part of MADS, where he was the only scientist who worked on peace-promoting products, while his fellow scientists (Queen, Vinsmoke Judge, and Ceaser Clown) researched weapons of mass destruction.

The fact that the energy source developed by Vegapunk was used for the mass destruction of an entire island could have disappointed him, as he never aimed for such a thing. This could have been Vegapunk's second sin.

