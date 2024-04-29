One Piece: Morgans and Caesar's reactions to Vegapunk's truth are the hidden gems of chapter 1113

Looking forward to the serialization resuming next week, One Piece fans can be satisfied as the latest installment of the manga has brought some compelling developments to the franchise’s lore. One Piece chapter 1113 has in fact begun revealing Vegapunk’s message to the world, in which the scientist intends to disclose secrets of the utmost significance.

After many years of serialization, the story has so much to tell, but the mangaka is finally about to reveal some of the decades-old mysteries of the One Piece world. While the addictive lore is one of the most cherished aspects of Eiichiro Oda’s breaking series, there’s so much more to One Piece.

Oda has created an amazing fictional universe in which countless characters interact with one another, truly giving off the vibe of a lifelike world in constant turmoil. The author masterfully deepens even side characters, depicting them and their features to the point where, despite their limited screen time, fans can still enjoy them. As seen in chapter 1113, all it takes for Oda to add more depth to a character is a single panel.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1113.

One Piece chapter 1113 has once again emphasized Eiichiro Oda’s delightful ability to portray side characters

Two unscrupulous characters react to Vegapunk's death

Expand Tweet

As the broadcast programmed to activate upon Vegapunk’s death finally began, many people from all over the world tuned in, waiting to hear the scientist’s message. Vegapunk started by saying that he had committed two grave sins, which he knew would lead him to be executed. With that in mind, he programmed the message to start being broadcast at his final heartbeat.

Vegapunk’s words, which essentially implied his death, left the audience in shock. Many side characters were seen reacting to the news, including Duval, Morgans, Judge Vinsmoke, and Caesar Clown. Morgans and Caesar, in particular, were especially shocked by the news.

Caesar, with tears in his eyes, shouted:

“You’ve gotta be kidding me!!! We’re here trying to drag you off your ivory throne, and you… !!”

Morgans commented:

“You can’t just give away the story to the entire world! How am I going to sell my papers!?”

With a single panel, Oda depicts who Caesar and Morgans really are

Caesar Clown (Image via Toei Animation)

Of course, Morgans and Caesar are minor characters in the series, and their reactions to Vegapunk’s death are relatively trivial scenes of little consequence. In all fairness, those panels were put there simply to fill space within the chapter.

Even then, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda brilliantly portrayed the two characters, once again demonstrating his writing skills. The mangaka combined the drama of Vegapunk’s death and staggering revelations with the ludicrous humor of Morgans and Caesar’s reactions.

Caesar cries, which is the last thing fans would expect to see from the former, who is well known for being a mad and totally remorseless evil scientist. Caesar has a psychopathic nature, to the point where he enjoys creating weapons of mass destruction, drugging children and performing sick experiments on them.

Despite his vicious egomania and cruel actions, Caesar is often the subject of gags, which is why he is mostly considered a comic relief character in the series. In chapter 1113, the author condensed Caesar’s inhuman and yet hilarious personality in a single panel, as the scientist allegedly cries for the death of Vegapunk, who was a colleague of his.

Caesar's character is absolutely grotesque (Image via Toei Animation)

In the past, Vegapunk and Caesar, along with Queen, Judge Vinsmoke, and Miss Buckingham Stussy, were all part of MADS, an unauthorized research team. Being considered the second-best scientist in the group after Vegapunk, Caesar began to hold a grudge against him.

Caesar’s resentment only increased as, some years later, Vegapunk discovered his illegal actions and had him sent away from the World Government’s research team. Having Vegapunk as a common enemy, Caesar eventually allied with Judge.

The two put aside their differences to create NEO MADS, an organization aimed at outdoing Vegapunk. As such, Caesar was ludicrously outraged to know that his former colleague and rival died before they had a chance to surpass him and his achievements. With this in mind, Caesar’s crying rant in One Piece chapter 1113 becomes the epitome of his grotesque character.

"Big News" Morgans (Image via Toei Animation)

The same can be said for “Big News” Morgans. The president of the organization in charge of writing, printing, and distributing the newspaper worldwide, Morgans loves to be the first to report any major event to the general public.

Morgans typically gets excited by newsworthy events and can’t wait to popularize his scoops. He considers publishing news an absolute entertainment he doesn’t want to give up, to the point where he has no qualms about fabricating stories or incurring the wraths of powerful individuals and organizations in the One Piece world.

Funnily enough, however, Vegapunk’s broadcast outdid Morgans, as the scientist divulged some really “big news” before the tycoon could publish them in his newspaper. It’s said that the advent of live television killed newspapers, and One Piece author Eiichiro Oda hilariously portrayed this in chapter 1113.

Morgans was enraged at Vegapunk for preventing him to spread the news (Image via Toei Animation)

Even in a chapter packed with crucial moments and revelations, the author managed to amuse readers with two small yet brilliant panels that conveyed all his creative genius. In One Piece, even side characters have their own distinctive quirk, which makes Oda’s story peculiar and never boring.

Beyond the epic scenes, the exciting fights, and the enthralling lore, what truly makes this franchise special is its boundless cast. Even minor and apparently insignificant characters like Morgans and Caesar Clown are interesting enough to capture the attention of fans, entertaining them in the most tragicomic ways.

Needless to say, this is a reflection of the caliber of the true protagonists. Many fans regard One Piece among the best shonen series ever written, and, admittedly, for a very good reason.

Related Links

The most unexpected development in chapter 1113

Major spoilers to expect from One Piece chapter 1114

One Piece chapter 1114 release date and time

Oda's inspiration for One Piece's final saga may come from an iconic movie

One Piece chapter 1113 sets up Dr. Vegapunk's Awakening and his dream coming true