One Piece 1075: Who is the traitor on Egghead?

Among the various subplots featured in One Piece's ongoing Egghead Arc, fans are especially intrigued by the identity of the mysterious figure who is seemingly sabotaging Vegapunk's attempt to escape the island.

As such, a plethora of theories involving speculations about the alleged "traitor" are spreading within the community. Admittedly, betrayals are nothing new to One Piece fans.

From the sudden reveal of Galley-La employees being CP9 agents, to Kanjuro's disloyalty to the Red Scabbards, sudden betrayals are a recurring narrative device in the series. However, the identity of the traitor on Egghead Island, as well as his motives, are still unknown.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1075 and reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece 1076 doesn't reveal who the traitor is but provides some hints

Egghead has already featured a shocking betrayal

Stussy betrayed Lucci and Kaku (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

In truth, this arc already involves a traitor. Up until One Piece 1072, Stussy had always behaved like Lucci and Kaku's colleague. Their teamwork as CP0 elite agents seemed very solid. They were tasked with killing Dr Vegapunk on behalf of the World Government.

However, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda gave some hints at Stussy having unexpected ties to Egghead. When the trio arrived on the island and started exploring it, Stussy withheld information about Egghead's unique features, implying that she had been there before.

This also hinted at her not being on the same side as Lucci and Kaku. However, with Stussy laughing at Kaku being blown up by Egghead's hidden defensive traps, and the latter being unaffected by the gadgets that struck him, and yet funnily getting mad at her, this appeared to be just a gag.

In truth, Stussy's ambiguous scenes weren't comic relief. They foreshadowed a shocking truth, which One Piece chapter 1072 revealed. Stussy snuck up behind Kaku and bit him with her sharp-pointed teeth. This caused the CP0 elite agent to immediately fall asleep.

She was disclosed to be MADS' first successful cloning experiment, No. 1 "Stussy," the perfect clone of former Rocks Pirate member, Miss Buckingham Stussy. Towering over the unconscious Kaku, she then threatened Lucci.

Shocked by the unexpected betrayal, Lucci tried to attack Stussy, but she dodged and exploited the opening to flank him. Weakening Lucci with a Seastone item, she effortlessly bit him, putting him down like she did with Kaku.

After revealing her true allegiance, Stussy met with the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Vegapunk satellite bodies. She joined forces with Jinbe and Sanji after the crew and satellites divided into subgroups.

The mysterious saboteur

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are involved in this weird situation (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

While Stussy's treason helped Vegapunk and the Straw Hats, there were several hints at another unknown individual performing actions with the aim of causing harm to the main cast.

The outer defense of the Labophase was suddenly dropped, allowing CP0 agents to penetrate it. Vegapunk Pythagoras, who went searching for "Stella", Dr Vegapunk's main body, was approached from behind and struck by an explosion.

Concurrently, "Stella" has disappeared, while Jewelry Bonney, who was with him, is still within the building, according to Vegapunk Shaka, who was monitoring their actions.

Is Vegapunk "Stella" following his own agenda?

Dr Vegapunk's original body, the "Stella" (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Given the mysterious events that are happening on Egghead, most fans were led into believing that the culprit is one of Vegapunk's six satellite bodies. However, the culprit may also be Dr Vegapunk himself.

Stella, the main body of the scientist, was last seen with Jewelry Bonney. After she entered Kuma's energy ball and started witnessing the latter's memories, Vegapunk Stella disappeared. Currently, most of the Straw Hats and the Vegapunk satellites are looking for him.

Admittedly, Vegapunk has a story of sacrificing others for his purposes. Moreover, it's unusual for Pythagoras to have been attacked from behind by a mysterious foe right after the main body of the scientist disappeared.

Gi 🍊⛈️🗺️🧭∞ @NamiOrigins #ONEPIECE1075



We are trying so hard to find the traitor we haven't considered they are all trapped in Punk Records right now, they are literally trapped in Vegapunk's big brain. No Stella or Satellites, what if Punk Records projected itself as hologram and commanded seraphims? We are trying so hard to find the traitor we haven't considered they are all trapped in Punk Records right now, they are literally trapped in Vegapunk's big brain. No Stella or Satellites, what if Punk Records projected itself as hologram and commanded seraphims? #ONEPIECE1075We are trying so hard to find the traitor we haven't considered they are all trapped in Punk Records right now, they are literally trapped in Vegapunk's big brain. No Stella or Satellites, what if Punk Records projected itself as hologram and commanded seraphims? https://t.co/lQcsDyXck9

Dr. Vegapunk is a difficult person to understand. He despises the World Government and has shown a notable closeness with the Revolutionary Army and Monkey D. Dragon, but, simultaneously, he appears to be ready to do anything for the sake of technological advancement.

He may have his own agenda, which could possibly involve befriending the Straw Hat Pirates to use them as a bait and switch for the World Government, while he fulfills his own plan. His six satellite bodies would serve as expendable tools.

Vegapunk Shaka is suspicious

Vegapunk Shaka (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Shaka, the satellite representing Vegapunk's logic, is widely considered one of the most probable candidates to be the traitor. Interestingly enough, he is the one who led Pythagoras to the zone where the latter was attacked in One Piece 1074.

Moreover, Shaka's cryptic nature may have already been emphasized by the author as something suspectful. In a recent panel, Usopp was shown analyzing Shaka's moves, even putting up his goggles to better witness something.

Interestingly enough, Shaka is the satellite body that spoke with Dragon and told him that Vegapunk would be dead soon. Shaka may be the real Vegapunk in another body, while the Stella is a satellite who was programmed to believe that he is the real Vegapunk.

Kei @_kraunhia



Vegapunk is inside Caribou's body. He sold out the news to Morgans, just like in Wano. The traitor is Shaka. He's the one leading Pythagoras to the exploded zone. He kept surveillance cameras at his side all the time so he could lie about the Stella's location.Vegapunk is inside Caribou's body. He sold out the news to Morgans, just like in Wano. #ONEPIECE1074 The traitor is Shaka. He's the one leading Pythagoras to the exploded zone. He kept surveillance cameras at his side all the time so he could lie about the Stella's location.Vegapunk is inside Caribou's body. He sold out the news to Morgans, just like in Wano. #ONEPIECE1074 https://t.co/UeSWjsIeAv

With the other satellites having been programmed to behave accordingly, this could be a possibility. After all, Shaka's face is covered by a helmet which stops anyone from seeing his true appearance.

Some fans speculated that Shaka was acting in cahoots with Caribou. They assumed that Caribou kidnapped Vegapunk, and that Shaka definitely witnessed this on the monitors, but pretended he didn't. His motive may be to become the main "Stella" by cooperating with the Five Elders.

Caribou is the obvious answer

Caribou (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Caribou is a super rookie, although he is on a notably inferior level compared to the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. A wicked individual, Caribou is treacherous and deceitful, as well as extremely violent.

Being very greedy, Caribou is ready to do anything to get money. He has no problem taking captives and selling them on the slave market. On Fishmen Island, he was aiming to kidnap as many mermaids as possible to sell them

While he is too weak to pose a serious challenge to renowned fighters, Caribou can still exploit his Logia-class Fruit, the Swamp-Swamp, to move around in disguise and eavesdrop conversations that reveal things he can take advantage of.

HAWKSHAW•D•RUSS @rvsseldn #ONEPIECE1074SPOILERS



I think this chapter just confirmed who is Caribou's associate...



It's "Big News" Morgans!!



Hearing and learning the existence of the (Ancient) Weapons that could destroy the world truly is a BIG NEWS!! I think this chapter just confirmed who is Caribou's associate...It's "Big News" Morgans!!Hearing and learning the existence of the (Ancient) Weapons that could destroy the world truly is a BIG NEWS!! #ONEPIECE1074SPOILERS I think this chapter just confirmed who is Caribou's associate...It's "Big News" Morgans!!Hearing and learning the existence of the (Ancient) Weapons that could destroy the world truly is a BIG NEWS!! https://t.co/Fhb0GzPMgn

Upon hearing of the Ancient Weapons, Caribou became very interested in their potential to destroy the entire world. He sought to kidnap Poseidon and divulge Pluton's location to a certain individual, whose identity is yet to be revealed to readers.

When the Straw Hat Pirates departed from Wano, he went with them, hiding aboard the Thousand Sunny. However, he was discovered and locked away in a barrel. Caribou was released after the crew arrived in Egghead.

The super rookie immediately expressed his frustration that they would land on a World Government island, but Zoro nonchalantly told him to get out of his sight. Upset, but with no other choice, Caribou obeyed Zoro's intimation and left.

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe



#ONEPIECE1074 Personally, I don't believe that Caribou is the traitor, but he may be behind the disappearance of Vegapunk & the reason why Vegapunk isn't showing up on the monitors Personally, I don't believe that Caribou is the traitor, but he may be behind the disappearance of Vegapunk & the reason why Vegapunk isn't showing up on the monitors #ONEPIECE1074 https://t.co/UsEshzDq0v

Caribou's evil nature as well as his poor relationship with the Straw Hat Pirates, make him a very likely candidate for being the mysterious saboteur of Egghead. Moreover, his Devil Fruit abilities are perfectly suited for such a task.

Seraphim cyborgs are attacking the CP0 agents and Vegapunk's satellites much more than the Straw Hats. This could be explained if the one controlling them wants to make it seem like Morgans' headline about Luffy kidnapping Vegapunk hostage is true.

Yami - Hikari @YamiHikari666



#ONEPIECE Could this gentleman named Caribou be the traitor ? Where is he anyway ? Could this gentleman named Caribou be the traitor ? Where is he anyway ? #ONEPIECE https://t.co/A6GQLefnBD

Caribou could have used his Swamp-Swamp Fruit to capture Vegapunk and force him to give the Seraphims such orders. The Wano Arc has already disclosed that Caribou is working with someone who is especially interested in gathering information.

If that person was Morgans, it would explain how the latter received information on the Straw Hat Pirates being on Egghead. Admittedly, the cooperation between Caribou and Morgans is a feasible possibility.

Edison, Pythagoras or Lilith are the other options

Vegapunk Lilith (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Among the satellite bodies, Edison represents Vegapunk's flair. With his name likely to be inspired by the homonymous famous scientist, Edison may be the traitor. His real-life counterpart was rumored to have stolen another scientist's invention.

As such, Edison may have been trying to take out Vegapunk Stella to steal his ideas, take on his role as the main body and continue the work on Egghead after crediting himself with the World Government.

Gorosei are top 1 @5iveElders #ONEPIECE1074

Edison could be a traitor. Knowing the inspiration behind the name that is derived from the real person (Thomas Edison), if you recall Vegapunk wanting a world where free energy is available to all (Tesla), he was the very opposite who desired to monopolise off it. Edison could be a traitor. Knowing the inspiration behind the name that is derived from the real person (Thomas Edison), if you recall Vegapunk wanting a world where free energy is available to all (Tesla), he was the very opposite who desired to monopolise off it. #ONEPIECE1074Edison could be a traitor. Knowing the inspiration behind the name that is derived from the real person (Thomas Edison), if you recall Vegapunk wanting a world where free energy is available to all (Tesla), he was the very opposite who desired to monopolise off it. https://t.co/4cMDNhWFlc

Pythagoras represents Vegapunk's wisdom. One Piece 1074 featured him getting approached and attacked, with the subsequent chapter revealing that he survived the explosion by detaching the head of his robot body.

While such an event seems to rule out Pythagoras from the candidates for being the traitor, it could also be a masterful misdirection on Oda's part. After all, he was struck but survived. He may very well have staged everything on purpose.

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe



This panel in



Pythagoras seems to be unconcerned about what has happened, almost as if he expected it. Pythagoras on the other hand has shown no such emotion & has appeared to be behaving suspiciously in multiple panels.This panel in #ONEPIECE1074 is particularly suspicious.Pythagoras seems to be unconcerned about what has happened, almost as if he expected it. Pythagoras on the other hand has shown no such emotion & has appeared to be behaving suspiciously in multiple panels.This panel in #ONEPIECE1074 is particularly suspicious.Pythagoras seems to be unconcerned about what has happened, almost as if he expected it. https://t.co/Rnt96HVV8E

Representing Vegapunk's evilness, Lilith has always displayed a turbulent relationship with the other satellites, especially Shaka. Lilith also openly declared that she doesn't like pirates.

Lilith is often depicted trying to do things her own way without accounting for others' opinions. However, she seems to care about the safety of other satellites. She was very worried when Edison was seemingly struck by a Seraphim, and displayed sincere happiness at the sight of him being unscathed.

Lilith represents Vegapunk's evilness, thus she would make too much of an obvious choice to be the mysterious traitor. She tries to look menacing and confident like an evil person, but this seems more of a red herring.

Final Thoughts

Lucci and Kaku would have died if Luffy and Zoro didn't protect them (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece 1075 featured Shaka noticing someone’s shadow on the monitor, but the individual quickly destroyed all the cameras before his identity could be discerned.

Immediately after, Luffy noticed that all the voices in his headphones were gone, meaning that someone, possibly the same person that destroyed the cameras, cut all communications in the Labophase.

Middle Way (We are OnePiece) @MiddleWay23 #ONEPIECE1075

Theory:

Vegapunk is chaotic neutral and has split his desires in half between the satellites. The masked punks are allies of the government: Shaka, Edison, and pythagoras (Traitors). The transparent punks lilith, york, and atlas are our allies. Read on Theory:Vegapunk is chaotic neutral and has split his desires in half between the satellites. The masked punks are allies of the government: Shaka, Edison, and pythagoras (Traitors). The transparent punks lilith, york, and atlas are our allies. Read on #ONEPIECE1075 Theory: Vegapunk is chaotic neutral and has split his desires in half between the satellites. The masked punks are allies of the government: Shaka, Edison, and pythagoras (Traitors). The transparent punks lilith, york, and atlas are our allies. Read on ⤵️ https://t.co/IneompcYrM

Luffy approached Shaka to watch the monitors with him, but they all stopped working one after another. This prompted Shaka to claim that there was someone in the laboratory with them.

Meanwhile, Zoro was single-handedly facing two Seraphims, S-Hawk and S-Bear, protecting the unconscious Lucci and Kaku. Oddly, the Seraphims were targeting the two asleep CP0 agents. Zoro honorably protected Lucci and Kaku despite them being enemies.

faded🌙 @Faded_Drmz #ONEPIECE1075

.

.

.

Lmao Luffy and Zoro reaction got me crying, Lucci and Kaku think they slick tho Lmao Luffy and Zoro reaction got me crying, Lucci and Kaku think they slick tho #ONEPIECE1075 ...Lmao Luffy and Zoro reaction got me crying, Lucci and Kaku think they slick tho😭😂 https://t.co/sdHLCwliHZ

Luffy and Zoro carried Shaka, Lucci, and Kaku so as to dodge a highly destructive attack from the S-Hawk and S-Bear. Shaka then ordered the Seraphims to stop, but they didn't listen to him, meaning that the person who ordered them to attack must be one of the Vegapunks.

Hence, one among the six satellites and the original body is the alleged traitor. After One Piece 1075, Shaka seems the least likely culprit, given that if Luffy and Zoro didn't step in, he would have died in the Seraphim's big attack.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : Is the subplot of the traitor interesting? Yes No 0 votes