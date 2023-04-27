One Piece fans are only just now discovering Oda’s genius Cross Guild foreshadowing

One of the most heavily and often praised aspects of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series is the overall writing, but more specifically, the long-term narrative. It seems that Oda is constantly foreshadowing or setting up for future events or plotlines in his series, even in seemingly mundane moments.

There are several examples of this in the series thus far, and fans can likely point to several more by the time One Piece publishes its final chapter. Likewise, most of Oda’s genius foreshadowing is only caught after the fact, further supporting the idea that more foreshadows will be unearthed once the series concludes.

It’s unsurprising, then, to learn that fans are only now discovering a mind-blowing piece of foreshadowing for the Cross Guild, which Oda introduced into the series years prior to its debut. Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly how One Piece foreshadowed its latest world power years before the group’s formation was seen.

One Piece Chapter 0 sees Cross Guild founding members foreshadowed, with 2 more eventual members possibly set up

Also called One Piece Chapter 565.5, Chapter 0 is a special chapter released in the series’ volume 0 at the same time as Chapter 565. The series introduces events 20-25 years before protagonist Monkey D. Luffy begins his adventure. The issue also establishes the story of Shiki the Golden Lion ahead of the Strong World movie in which he is the main antagonist.

The chapter essentially starts 3 years before the Age of Pirates, where Shiki has a confrontation with former Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp is shown hearing about the fight and discussing it with Admiral Sengoku, who later becomes Fleet Admiral. Shiki loses the battle against Roger, with the chapter then jumping forward in time 2 years later.

One Piece Chapter 0 sees Shiki attack Marine Headquarters, infuriated that Roger was captured by the Marines. Here he fights Garp and Sengoku, but is captured and sent to Impel Down, despite leveling half of Marineford before submitting. It’s here that the issue shows who all witnessed Roger’s execution, which included Gecko Moria, Crocodile, Dracule Mihawk, Buggy the Clown, and Donquixote Doflamingo.

These 5 specifically are shown to be in panels next to each other, with Mihawk, Buggy, and Crocodile all in the middle next to each other. Coincidentally, these three are also the leaders of the contemporary Cross Guild group. While it could be a coincidence, series fans know better than this, recognizing the scene as yet another brilliant piece of foreshadowing by Oda.

Furthermore, fans are excitedly discussing the possibility that it also revealed the next big names who will be joining the Cross Guild. While Donquixote Doflamingo has long been suspected to become an eventual member, Gecko Moria is a recent candidate.

Thankfully, with recent issues seemingly confirming him to be alive on Hachinosu Island, the possibility remains for this scene to be proven as excellent foreshadowing by Oda.

