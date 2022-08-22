Naruto: 10 One Piece characters Madara can beat single-handedly

Both Naruto and One Piece boast a range of powerful characters. And while it is difficult to determine who will win in a face-off, there are certain characters from Naruto who stand a fair chance of emerging victorious when pitted against the One Piece Universe.

One such character is Madara, who is one of Naruto’s most powerful adversaries, and is capable of leveling entire mountains without even trying. Madara is not only an excellent martial artist, but also has some of the strongest Jutsus in existence.

If this force of nature were to ever be transported into the One Piece universe, there is little chance of the characters in the latter to be able to match his might. In this list, we will talk about 10 One Piece characters who can easily be defeated by Naruto’s Madara.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of any media used in this article unless otherwise specified.

Mihawk to Zoro: One Piece characters who would not be able to take on Madara in a one-on-one combat

1) King

Queen and King (Image via Toei Animation)

The Animal Kingdom Pirates were commanded by a group of three mighty warriors. These All-Stars possessed some of the most powerful Zoan-type Devil Fruits in all of One Piece, with King being at the top. King was an extremely intimidating opponent, capable of turning himself into a Pteranodon covered in flames. Even powerful warriors like Marco and Zoro struggled while battling King during the Onigashima raid.

However, one can assume that Madara from Naruto could not only tame this beast, but do it with ease since he weilds the power to control the Bijuu - monsters made of full energy who can destroy villages. This proves that King does not stand a chance against him.

2) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Awakened Devil Fruit users in the One Piece world are not only several times more powerful than a regular one, but also have the capability to extend their abilities to any kind of matter. Katakuri, one of Big Mom’s best pirates, has the power to turn his body and everything he touches into mochi, a type of dessert.

Unfortunately, despite Katakuri's excellence in weilding the mochi as an effective weapon, what weakens his power is that mochi is a dessert extremely susceptible to heat - one of Madara’s specialties, since he is a member of the Uchiha clan, a family that is proficient in the use of Fire-type Jutsu.

In a face-off, Katakuri’s mochi would melt almost immediately, leaving him unable to continue the fight.

3) Admiral Greenbull

Admirals are considered some of the most powerful individuals inside the One Piece universe, thanks to their intense training and powerful Logia-type fruits. These fruits not only give them the ability to control natural elements, but also allow them to turn into said elements.

The best example of this is Aramaki, who is the most recent addition to the Admirals’ crew and user of the Mori-Mori no Mi. Aramaki has the power to transform any part of his body into tree branches, or turn his entire body into a massive tree monster.

While this power is extremely versatile and useful, it suffers from the same problem as Katakuri, in that it is extremely susceptible to fire. A Jutsu from Madara would be enough to carbonize Greenbull’s body in seconds, leaving the Admiral with the choice of either running or dying in battle.

4) Big Mom

One of One Piece's most imposing villains (Image via Toei Animation)

The title of Yonko is much coveted in the One Piece universe, and is not just casually handed out to any character. Only the most powerful and devastating fighters can be named as one of the four Emperors of the Sea. For a long time, Charlotte Linlin, aka Big Mom, was considered one of these terrifying fighters, due to her amazing endurance and incredible power.

Able to create sentient creatures using a human soul, Big Mom was always aided by her loyal Homies, which always gave her an edge in battle.

However, these creatures would not pose a problem for Naruto’s Madara, as he would simply have to use his Wood Release to trap them and keep them away. This would lead Big Mom to go up alone against Madara, something that would most likely end in her defeat.

5) Sanji Vinsmoke

Sanji as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

As a member of the Vinsmoke family, Sanji was modified as a baby to be superior in every way when compared to a regular human. Not only is he extremely fast and durable, but his kicks can also destroy most enemies in a matter of seconds.

Sanji may be an amazing fighter, but his strength will not be enough to surpass Madara’s Perfect Susanoo, which is considered one of the best defensive techniques in all of Naruto. Sanji’s kicks would not even dent this powerful armor, leaving him vulnerable to an attack from Madara, who would quickly knock him unconscious.

6) Dracule Mihawk

Mihawk as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s oceans were once controlled by a group of strong pirates known as the Warlords of the Sea. One of the former members of this group is Dracule Mihawk - the man considered to be the best swordsman in the world.

Mihawk is one of the few people in possession of a black sword, one of the strongest weapons in existence. He is also extremely skilled and agile, which means very few people inside his world stand a chance at defeating him.

However, thanks to the Sharingan, Madara would have no trouble evading all of Mihawk’s attacks, thereby stripping Mihawk of any chance of winning.

7) Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Like Mihawk, Donquixote was once a member of the Warlords of the Sea, and was the captain of the Donquixote Pirates. He is an outstanding fighter who wields the power of his Devil Fruit in the most efficient of ways. He is also a sadist who enjoys causing pain to others, which is why he takes pleasure in fighting.

Despite that, he is nowhere near as strong as some of the other characters in this list, and is therefore weaker than Madara by default. Not even his Devil Fruit would be enough to stop Madara, who would probably end the fight before Doflamingo knew what was happening.

8) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Law as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The Ope-Ope no Mi is one of the most coveted and powerful Fruits in all of One Piece. This extremely rare item grants its users the ability to create operating rooms where all matter can be controlled by them. Be it cutting down entire mountains or making a person immortal, almost anything is possible with ability.

As the current user of this power, Law is a force to be reckoned with, seeing as he was one of the only two people to fight against Big Mom and defeat her.

Yet, his fruit has the limitation of not being able to control enemies who are more powerful than him, meaning Madara from Naruto is untouchable inside Law’s rooms.

9) Eustass Kid

Kid as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Law did not defeat Big Mom alone, as he had the help of the Kid Pirates’ captain, Eustass Kid. As a supernova, Kid is considered one of the most promising pirate captains of the new generation, and with good reason.

With dominion over all kinds of metal, Kid makes for a formidable opponent against anyone in One Piece.

However, unfortunately for Kid, most people from Naruto’s world, including Madara, do not rely on metals to fight, thereby rendering his capabilities useless. Besides that, Madara is also exponentially more powerful than most enemies Kid has fought against, so the latter would most likely be outclassed by him.

10) Zoro

Luffy’s second in command and the future best swordsman in One Piece, Zoro is amongst the best fighters in the series. He is extremely skilled, agile, and has powers like the Conqueror Haki, which most people cannot even imagine.

In order to clinch the title of the best swords fighter alive, Zoro has been training non-stop since the beginning of the series and only seemd to be getting closer to his goal everyday.

Sadly enough, Zoro would have trouble fighting Naruto’s most powerful Uchiha due to the Sharingan. Madara would avoid Zoro’s attacks without even breaking a sweat, ending the fight only with a few hits.

Final thoughts

One of Naruto's most powerful villains (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While numerous powerful beings in One Piece have abilities beyond what a common person could even imagine, their power level is still overshadowed by certain Naruto characters like Madara, who have the ability to destroy entire countries in a single attack.

No matter how powerful Luffy and his friends are, as of now, there is no way that any of them can defeat a powerful enemy like Naruto’s Madara all on their own.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal