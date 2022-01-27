3 One Piece characters who can beat Sanji (and 3 who don't stand a chance)

The Wano arc has seen both Zoro and Sanji receive their first significant powerups (excluding time-skip training) since One Piece’s Enies Lobby arc. Both power-ups were incredibly well received, with each character going through a degree of character development in addition to the power up.

While Zoro’s Advanced Conqueror’s Haki has vaulted him into the world’s strongest club for One Piece, Sanji’s current power ranking is somewhat less clear. Although impressive, Sanji’s powerup doesn’t definitively place him in a certain tier or grouping for strength.

Here are three One Piece characters who can still beat Sanji, and three who don’t stand a chance.

Even with Ifrit Jambe, Sanji still loses to these three One Piece characters

1) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri as seen during the anime's Whole Cake Island arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Sanji managed to impress Katakuri during Whole Cake Island by dodging the Sweet Commander’s jellybean bullet, Sanji still isn’t able to defeat Katakuri. The Future Sight Observation Haki Katakuri wields is still above Sanji’s paygrade, and Katakuri is likely invulnerable to those who can’t also use Future Sight. While their strength and speed may be on similar levels now, it’s Observation Haki which makes Sanji lose this fight.

2) Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo as seen during the anime's Dressrosa arc (Image via Toei Animation)

While Sanji’s speed and strength are certainly impressive, it’s doubtful he could overcome Doflamingo right now. The two did clash and seemed to be on relatively similar ground, although this clash was incredibly brief. Furthermore, it’s doubtful that Sanji’s Ifrit Jambe is on a similar level to Luffy’s Gear Fourth Bounce Man technique. Until this is confirmed, it’s safe to assume that Sanji still loses to Doflamingo.

3) Yamato

Yamato seen during the anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

While Yamato’s powers have been shown relatively sparsely, it's extremely clear that Sanji would be unable to beat her. Yamato was shown to be able to go toe-to-toe with their father Kaido (even if briefly), something Sanji likely wouldn’t be able to match. Furthermore, Yamato also has access to Conqueror’s Haki, giving them yet another edge over Sanji in terms of tools at their disposal.

Ifrit Jambe Sanji can easily beat these three One Piece characters

1) Enies Lobby Rob Lucci

Rob Lucci seen in his human form during the anime's Enies Lobby arc (Image via Toei Animation)

What was one of Luffy’s most difficult pre-time-skip fights would likely amount to a difficult warmup for Ifrit Jambe Sanji. The speed and impact of Sanji’s attacks is undoubtedly on a level at least equal to Gear Second Luffy at the time of Enies Lobby. Sanji’s use of Haki would also make him have yet another edge on the Enies Lobby version of Rob Lucci, who is unable to use Haki.

2) Bartholomew Kuma

Bartholomew Kuma as seen during the One Piece anime's Thriller Bark arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Although the former Revolutionary’s appearance at Thriller Bark posed a problem at the time, Sanji could undoubtedly handle the threat himself nowadays. Using an Iai Draw technique, Zoro was able to slash Kuma’s shoulder and arm to the point of exposing wiring. The Ifrit Jambe is undoubtedly more powerful than a pre-time-skip Iai Draw technique, giving Sanji a definite win against Kuma.

3) Vice Admiral Smoker

Vice Admiral Smoker as seen in the One Piece anime's Punk Hazard arc (Image via Toei Animation)

In the pre-time-skip One Piece, Smoker and his Logia powers were an invulnerable mystery to the Straw Hats. Being able to use Armament Haki post time-skip, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji are all able to effectively wage combat against Smoker’s Logia powers. With the Ifrit Jambe, Sanji now has a way of outspeeding and overpowering Smoker as well as a method of ensuring his attacks land.

Edited by Siddharth Satish