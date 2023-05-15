Naruto: 5 things to expect from the new Minato manga

With Minato Namikaze having won the Narutop99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll, Naruto mangaka Masashi Kishimoto is set to release a new special one-shot manga featuring the winning character in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this summer.

Narutop99 was a worldwide character popularity poll conducted on the occasion of the anime's 20th year anniversary. The winner of the poll was to receive a short manga based on them. Meanwhile, the top 20 characters from the poll were to receive a new illustration created by Masashi Kishimoto. That being said, the poll was won by Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze.

5 things Naruto fans can expect from the Minato manga

1) The manga will feature Minato creating the Rasengan

Minato using the Rasengan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When the results of the popularity poll were revealed, the series mangaka Masashi Kishimoto revealed how he was creating a manga based on the Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze. The upcoming story is set to focus on Minato's jutsu. While the same hasn't been revealed, it is to be expected that the manga will show fans how Minato managed to create his Rasengan.

2) The Namikaze clan could feature in the manga

Minato as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Naruto fans know that Minato is from the Namikaze clan, the series has never explored the history behind the same. Considering that the upcoming one-shot manga will focus on Minato, there is a good chance that his Namikaze clan could also be in the focus, letting fans learn a bit more about them. There is also the possibility that Minato might have gotten some hint to create the Rasengan through some customs of his clan.

3) Minato's teammates in Team Jiraiya could be explored

Team Jiraiya as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While fans know that Jiraiya was Minato Namikaze's sensei and leader of his three-man genin group, not many are aware or have any knowledge of his team members. Hence, there is a possibility that his teammates could receive some spotlight in the upcoming manga. That being said, after seeing the illustration for the same, many fans speculate that Mikoto Uchiha (Sasuke's Mother) and Choza Akimichi (Choji's Father) were Minato's teammates in Team Jiraiya.

4) Kushina Uzumaki could receive some spotlight

Kushina as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Naruto fans know, Minato Namikaze managed to impress Kushina Uzumaki when they were very young. Thus, considering that Minato created the Rasengan when he was much older, it is to be expected that Kushina and Minato might have become even closer by that time. Hence, she could receive some spotlight in the upcoming Naruto special one-shot manga.

5) Fans may catch a glimpse of Minato's intellect

Kurama as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering the true essence of the Rasengan was similar to how the Tailed Beasts would create the Tailed Beast Ball, fans can expect to see Minato do some extensive research on the Tailed Beasts. Considering there was no way for him to have observed a Tailed Beast creating the attack, he must have had to refer to books or even gather information from Shinobi, who have witnessed the same first-hand.

With the new Minato manga set to release this summer in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, there is good reason to believe that it will be released in the upcoming double issue of the magazine.

