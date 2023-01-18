Boruto chapter 77 spoilers: Code’s whereabouts revealed, Kawaki escapes

Boruto chapter 77, which will be released on January 19, 2023, has fans all hyped up, especially with events in the manga taking a more serious turn. Chapter 76 showed Sarada and Sumire interacting with Eida and finding out that they were immune to the cyborg’s love charm, while Kawaki noticed Momoshiki’s presence during the Otsutsuki’s mental conversation with Boruto.

The chapter ended with the older karma user confronting Momoshiki’s vessel and demanding that the Otsutsuki show himself, which heightened fans' anticipation for another showdown between Boruto and Kawaki. The spoilers for Boruto chapter 77 suggest that the two karma users might indeed end up clashing, especially following Kawaki’s latest decision.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 77 reveals Naruto and Hinata’s reaction to Kawaki’s resolve, Eida’s warning to Shikamaru, and Daemon’s introduction to Himawari

Boruto chapter 77 spoilers begin with the title page, which features Kawaki on the cover, announcing the title of the upcoming chapter to be Imminent Moment. The chapter begins with Kawaki grabbing Boruto by his shirt and demanding that the Otsutsuki within him come out and face the fire himself.

However, Momoshiki either refuses to or is unable to take control of his vessel’s body, despite the older boy’s threats and provocations. Shikamaru, who is informed about the situation, tells Kawaki to calm down and focus on their assigned mission instead. This angers the karma user, who leaves the house and conceals his chakra signature to prevent the Sensory Unit from tracking him down.

Boruto chapter 77 raw scans show an unperturbed Eida deciding that she wants to go shopping, with the cyborg leaving the house and taking Daemon as well as Sumire and Sarada with her. Unable to pinpoint Kawaki’s location despite being able to sense his chakra, Boruto followed Eida and the others outside.

The spoilers then reveal Code sitting in another dimension, still multiplying his army of Ten Tails, stating that he wants to catch Konoha off-guard but is unable to do so because of Eida’s Senrigan. The cyborg informs Shikamaru of the villain’s plans and his multiplying army, shocking the advisor.

Daemon: “Why didn’t you dodge that, it would’ve easy for you”



Boruto: “She isn’t that strong”



Daemon: “But a while ago, I felt it from you…POWER!”



WHAT THE HELLL!



#borutoch77spoilers DAEMON ATTACKS HIMAWARI BUT PULLS BACK THE PUNCH!Daemon: “Why didn’t you dodge that, it would’ve easy for you”Boruto: “She isn’t that strong”Daemon: “But a while ago, I felt it from you…POWER!”WHAT THE HELLL! DAEMON ATTACKS HIMAWARI BUT PULLS BACK THE PUNCH! Daemon: “Why didn’t you dodge that, it would’ve easy for you” Boruto: “She isn’t that strong” Daemon: “But a while ago, I felt it from you…POWER!” WHAT THE HELLL!#borutoch77spoilers https://t.co/OaEHmlhnBf

Meanwhile, Daemon senses Himawari walking outside the shop and accosts the youngest Uzumaki, but is stopped by Boruto who reveals that she is his sister. A shocked Daemon tries to attack her but pulls back at the last moment, asking why she didn’t dodge the attack. While Boruto reasons that she isn’t strong enough, the younger cyborg states that he had earlier sensed her immense power.

Boruto chapter 77 spoilers then show Kawaki making his way to the Uzumaki household, where he finds Naruto and Hinata. He criticizes the Sensory Unit for being unable to stop him from entering the Hokage’s house and states that he has something important to discuss with Naruto. Kawaki tells the Seventh Hokage how grateful he is to the latter for everything, especially for giving him a purpose in life, adding that he would gladly die at any moment to protect Naruto.

He declares that he would use the powers of his karma seal to destroy every member of the Otsutsuki clan, confessing to Hinata that he felt guilty after finding out that Boruto was alive, since he was unable to fulfill his duty. Boruto chapter 77 raw scans show Hinata slapping him, stating that he is crazy for wanting to kill his own brother. They beg him to think about his actions but Kawaki seems to have made up his mind, even at the cost of Naruto and Hinata hating him.

Meanwhile, the Seventh Hokage states that the karma user would have to go through him if he wanted to kill his son, prompting Kawaki to open a portal using his karma and teleporting Naruto and Hinata to a different dimension. The final spoiler for Boruto chapter 77 shows Kawaki stating that he would gladly let the Hokage kill him once everything was over, asking Naruto to wait till then.

(IS THIS IT!!, EP1 REFERENCE: "I WILL SEND YOU WHERE I SENT LORD SEVENTH BORUTO") KAWAKI OPENS A PORTAL AND SENDS NARUTO AND HINATA TO A DIFFERENT DIMENSION!!!(IS THIS IT!!, EP1 REFERENCE: "I WILL SEND YOU WHERE I SENT LORD SEVENTH BORUTO") #Borutoch77spoilers KAWAKI OPENS A PORTAL AND SENDS NARUTO AND HINATA TO A DIFFERENT DIMENSION!!! (IS THIS IT!!, EP1 REFERENCE: "I WILL SEND YOU WHERE I SENT LORD SEVENTH BORUTO") #Borutoch77spoilers https://t.co/F8ZpYim89R

Final thoughts

Boruto chapter 77 spoilers prove that this is indeed the beginning of the vision which Boruto witnessed at the end of chapter 75. Kawaki’s decision to imprison Naruto and Hinata to prevent them from interfering in his mission to kill Boruto is enough reason to justify Shikadai and Mitsuki’s reactions in the vision. Kidnapping the Hokage would also send Konoha village on a manhunt after the older karma user, as seemed to be the case in the vision.

