Boruto chapter 77: Release date, where to read, and more

Boruto chapter 77 will be released on Thursday, January 19, 2023, worldwide at 12 am JST. Readers can access the upcoming chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites as well as on the official Shonen Jump app.

Chapter 76 proved to be expository in nature, dealing with petty banter and subdued hostility as the Cyborg siblings settled in with the two karma-bearers before revealing Sarada and Sumire’s immunity to Eida’s love charm.

The chapter ended with Kawaki noticing Boruto’s odd behavior and linking it to Momoshiki’s presence.

Everything to know about the upcoming Boruto chapter 77

Global release date and time

The Boruto manga uploads new chapters on a monthly basis, with leaked spoilers released a few days prior to the official release of the English translation. Chapter 77 will be released in Japan on January 20, 2023, at 12 AM (JST). For international readers, the chapter will be available on official streaming platforms at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (January 19, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (January 19, 2023)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm GMT (January 19, 2023)

Central European Time: 5 pm CET (January 19, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 pm IST (January 19, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (January 19, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (January 20, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 am ACT (January 20, 2023)

Where to read

Chapter 77 will be available on both the official Viz and Manga Plus platforms for the Shonen Jump series. Both websites allow fans to read the three latest chapters but require them to get a subscription to unlock older ones.

What to expect in Boruto chapter 77

Kawaki notices Momoshiki's presence (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Chapter 76 ended as Kawaki demanded that Momoshiki show himself instead of hiding inside his vessel’s body, even though that would require the Otsutsuki to take over the younger Uzumaki’s body.

Taking into account the younger Uzumaki’s recent glimpse into the future and the aggressive nature of Kawaki’s protectiveness towards Naruto, the upcoming chapter might show the older karma bearer attacking Boruto after Momoshiki either refuses or is unable to take over the blond’s body.

With chapter 72 showing Code using his Claw Marks to cut up the Ten-Tails into a humanoid army, it is possible that Kawaki and Boruto’s confrontation will be cut short after Isshiki’s failed vessel launches a surprise attack on Konoha.

Unless Eida decides to double-cross the village, such an event will also depict the true power of the Senrigan and prove Eida’s worth as an ally for Konoha.

Chapter 77 might also reveal the true nature of the cyborg’s ability, which Momoshiki seemed to have figured out before Kawaki interrupted their mental conversation.

A brief summary of chapter 76

Kawaki is anxious about Akebi becoming an Otsutsuki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Chapter 76, titled A Girl’s Sanctuary, began where chapter 75 ended, with Shikamaru using Eida's Senrigan to verify Amado’s confession and ascertain his motives.

Since the resurrection of the scientist’s deceased daughter did not appear to be a threat to the village, Naruto refused to interfere in what was essentially a private matter between Amado and Kawaki.

The karma-bearer did not lash out at the scientist for reconstructing his karma and adding Akebi’s genetic information to it. However, he stated that the ones at fault were the Otsutsuki, who had used humans to further their own goals. The conversation ended abruptly after Eida stated that she was tired and suggested they continue the discussion the next day.

Chapter 76 shows the progression of the new housemate situation as the younger Uzumaki tries to adjust and act somewhat amiable towards the Cyborg siblings while having breakfast.

However, the conversation quickly devolved into an argument after Kawaki criticized Eida for sacrificing Boruto as Ten-Tails fodder, prompting the Cyborg to demand that Sarada and Sumire be summoned to the house.

Eida guided the two girls to her room so that she could talk about her feelings for Kawaki and get other girls’ opinions on it. The encounter led Sumire and Sarada to realize that they were somehow immune to the Cyborg’s love charm. While they informed Shikamaru of their findings via the sensory team’s telepathic link, Momoshiki’s voice echoed in his vessel’s mind.

Momoshiki figures out Eida's secret (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The Otsutsuki seemed to have figured out the nature of Eida’s enchantment, but before Boruto could coerce Momoshiki into elaborating, Kawaki took notice of the blond ninja’s erratic behavior. Chapter 76 ended with him demanding that Momoshiki show himself instead of hiding within Boruto’s consciousness.

