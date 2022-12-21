Boruto chapter 76: Eida summons Sarada and Sumire, Kawaki wants to confront Momoshiki

Boruto chapter 75 was filled to the brim with surprising new facts about several major characters. The chapter ended with Boruto getting a glimpse of the future when his and Momoshiki’s thoughts began to overlap, shocking the blonde shinobi.

The leaked spoilers for chapter 76 suggested that the latest installment would also be of a similarly expositional nature. However, the official English translation proves that the chapter contains newer revelations than what fans previously expected.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 76: Shikamaru analyzes Amado’s motives

Fornev @ForneverWorld The seemingly self awareness they displayed with this panel of the latest Boruto chapter screams a twist way crazier is coming. Amado still capping heavy! #borutochapter76 The seemingly self awareness they displayed with this panel of the latest Boruto chapter screams a twist way crazier is coming. Amado still capping heavy! #borutochapter76 https://t.co/PsrEFlpr11

Chapter 76, titled A Girls’ Sanctuary, features Eida on the cover, and the significance of the title becomes evident from the raw scans leaked earlier in the week. The chapter begins with a shocked Boruto realizing that he had seen a vision of the future, which Momoshiki confirms is the same as what he had seen earlier, although the younger Uzumaki had only been privy to a few fragments.

Before the blonde can think about it some more, the conversation between Amado and Naruto resumes, while Shikamaru asks Eida to confirm that the original Akebi was not a dangerous person and would not pose a threat to Konoha after being revived. Amado seems offended at the insinuation that he wants to bring his daughter back as some sort of weapon to destroy the shinobi world, adding that he is simply a civilian without any shinobi abilities.

Kawaki reorients his stance towards karma

Kawaki talks about his karma seal (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Naruto states that since Akebi’s revival poses no threat to the village, he will not interfere in what is essentially a private matter between Amado and Kawaki. The Seventh Hokage asks why Amado had kept the plan to himself all this time, and the scientist simply replies that no one else could have helped him anyway.

He further adds that he was being cautious since Kawaki loathes karma, prompting the boy to express his current opinion on the issue. He agrees that he hated karma, holding it responsible for all the pain and hardship he was forced to endure over the years. Rather than blaming Amado, Kawaki states that it is the Otsutsukis who are at fault for using humans as their vessels, burdening him with monstrous abilities and threatening Naruto’s life.

Kawaki then asks the scientist if he is sure that using karma to resurrect Akebi would not turn her into an Otsutsuki. This is when Amado confesses that he is unsure of what will happen since there is no precedent for such a thing to take place. He then breaks down in tears, confessing that this is his final hope of ever getting his daughter back.

Eida invites Sarada and Sumire

Kawaki questions Eida about her deal with Code (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Chapter 76 shows Eida asking Shikamaru if they can wrap the discussion up for the day since she was tired from their journey to Konoha. The new housemates all retire to their rooms for the night, but none of them except Daemon are able to sleep, each musing about their individual concerns. The chapter shows them all having breakfast the next morning when Boruto asks Eida why she was set on dating Kawaki if being an Otsutsuki was the only criterion.

Daemon begins making fun of the blonde shinobi’s looks while Eida explains that while she thinks he is wonderful as well, Boruto is just 12, while the cyborg is already 16 years old. Kawaki joins the conversation, guessing that she had given the younger Uzumaki over as Ten Tails’ fodder to Code in exchange for guaranteeing his safety.

Eida is flustered upon hearing Kawaki call her by her name, while the latter takes her silence as a confirmation of his assumptions, reasoning that Code would never choose to let him live otherwise. He insults her for being shrewd and opportunistic, prompting Daemon to threaten him.

When Boruto joins in, the discussion escalates into an argument. Eida decides that there aren’t enough girls in the house and asks for Sarada and Sumire to be summoned immediately.

Eida talks about her feelings

Shikadai succumbs to the love charm (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Chapter 76 shows Sarada being surprised that she has been summoned by Eida and Mitsuki tries to accompany her, fearing for her safety. However, Konohamaru points out that Mitsuki was previously enamored by the cyborg’s love charm, refusing to let him go. Delta asks Sumire to take her along, but the latter refuses and threatens to put the cyborg to sleep if she keeps insisting.

Shikadai, who has not been affected by Eida’s charm in chapter 74 offers to accompany the two girls but is immediately captivated by the love charm upon meeting Eida and is forced to leave. Eida thanks Sarada and Sumire for coming over and asks them to go with her so they can talk in private.

Eida talks about love (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

They settle down in the cyborg’s room and Eida begins talking about how she is unable to understand her own feelings upon seeing Kawaki. She seems convinced that it is “true love.” Sarada appears incredulous upon realizing that something so trivial is the only thing on the older girl’s mind, but she is struck dumb when Eida looks straight at her, feeling the full force of the Senrigan and the love charm’s intensity.

Sarada and Sumire’s immunity to Eida’s charm

Bleedforlife 🍥🔩 @Bleedforlives

Plus smartly reports it to shikamaru.



Idc about anyone at the point.. Sumire really is an outstanding boruto character.

#sumire #boruto The way Sumire is able to analyze quick in such an intense momentPlus smartly reports it to shikamaru.Idc about anyone at the point.. Sumire really is an outstanding boruto character. #boruto chapter76 The way Sumire is able to analyze quick in such an intense momentPlus smartly reports it to shikamaru.Idc about anyone at the point.. Sumire really is an outstanding boruto character. 🔥 🔥#sumire #boruto #borutochapter76 https://t.co/rpyNcAfvr2

Chapter 76 then shows Sumire using the Sensory Unit’s telepathic link to speak privately to Sarada, while Eida continues to speak at length about her feelings for Kawaki. They both notice that for whatever reason, they are immune to the effects of the love charm, and further realize that the cyborg is unaware of it.

Sumire tells Sarada to pretend like she’s captivated by Eida’s ability since their immunity might make them targets that the cyborg siblings would want to get rid of. While Sumire informs Shikamaru of their findings, Sarada is caught off-guard when Eida asks her about her feelings for Boruto. Her hesitation prompts the older girl to ask if the Uchiha is feeling okay, and she lies and pretends to resist being affected by the love charm.

Eida confesses that she hates her ability (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Eida seems genuinely upset, mourning her inability to have ordinary friends or a boyfriend because of her ability. Sarada states that she might not be an Otsutsuki but she is willing to be the cyborg’s friend.

Kawaki finds out about Momoshiki

Momoshiki figures out Eida's love charm (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

In the other room, Boruto and Daemon appear to be engaged in playing video games, with the younger Uzumaki finding it to be the only way to defeat the cyborg in any activity without harming himself. Suddenly, Momoshiki’s thoughts begin echoing in his head, declaring that the Otsutsuki has figured out the identity of Eida’s love charm.

Boruto is annoyed to hear Momoshiki’s voice again but asks him to divulge his findings about the cyborg’s ability. However, the Otsutsuki refuses to elaborate, telling his vessel to dismiss it as Momoshiki’s private ramblings. Unfortunately, Kawaki notices his odd behavior and realizes that the blonde is speaking to someone.

Chapter 76 ends with Kawaki finding out that Boruto has been speaking to Momoshiki and he demands that the Otsutsuki come out and face him.

Final thoughts

Boruto chapter 76 adds some interesting facts to the already immense number of revelations presented in chapter 75. Sumire and Sarada’s immunity to Eida’s charms anticipates that they will both become more significant to the story, especially since they make an effort to grow closer to the cyborg.

The final part of chapter 76 also suggests that Kawaki might confront Boruto and attempt to attack him in the upcoming chapter since he still appears to be obsessed with keeping Naruto safe.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes