Boruto chapter 76: Release date, where to read, and more

Boruto chapter 76 will be released on Tuesday, December 20, worldwide at 12 am JST. Readers can access the upcoming chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series as well as on the official Shonen Jump app.

Chapter 75 revealed a number of startling facts about Eida, Daemon and Delta’s origins, while also revealing Amado’s plan regarding Kawaki’s karma and the existence of an Otsutsuki God.

The chapter also showed some interesting side-effects which are a result of Momoshiki using his genetic material to reconstruct his vessel’s body, including the two being able to hold a mental conversation.

Everything to know about the upcoming Boruto chapter 76

Global release date and where to read

The Boruto manga uploads new chapters on a monthly basis, with leaked spoilers released a few days prior to the release of the official English translation. For international readers, chapter 76 will be available on official streaming platforms at the following times:

Pacific Time – 8 am, December 20

Eastern Time – 11 am, December 20

British Time – 4 pm, December 20, 2022

European Time – 5 pm, December 20

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 pm, December 20

Philippine Time – 11 pm, December 20

Australia Central Time – 12:30 am, December 21

Chapter 76 will be available on both the official Viz and Manga Plus platform for the Shonen Jump series. Both websites allow fans to read the three latest chapters but require them to get a subscription to unlock older chapters.

A brief summary of chapter 75

The existence of an Otsutsuki god (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 75 began with Amado providing a detailed list of every ability Eida and Daemon possess, before delving into their origins. He stated that rather than create such marvelous abilities by himself, Amado had transplanted the abilities using the DNA extracted from the remains of an Otsutsuki God called Shibai.

The scientist elaborated that Shibai underwent karmic resurrection numerous times and finally achieved godhood, the ultimate aim that all members of the Otsutsuki clan aim to reach.

He reassured them that Shibai no longer existed in their plane of existence and stated that while it was possible that he had been killed, Amado himself believed that the Otsutsuki God had willingly discarded his physical body.

Amado's fails to revive Akebi (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Amado went on to define Shibai’s godlike abilities known as “shinjutsu,” and revealed that Eida and Daemon’s abilities, Code’s claw marks, Kawaki’s dojutsu inherited from Isshiki and the karma seals were all instances of shinjutsu.

He then recounted how his daughter, Akebi, had died 12 years from an unknown disease and admitted that Delta’s numerous versions were his failed attempts at recreating Akebi’s personality along with her appearance and memories.

Jigen had convinced Amado to help him create the perfect vessel for Isshiki in return for resurrecting his daughter, but the latter soon realized that Jigen may have no intention of helping him.

Momoshiki gets suspicious (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The scientist confessed that he incorporated his deceased daughter’s genetic data into Kawaki’s karma while reconstructing it, in hopes that Kawaki would help Amado resurrect Akebi by implanting the karma onto another clone he creates.

Chapter 75 raised more questions, however, when Momoshiki contacted Boruto, stating that their thoughts had begun spilling into each others’ consciousness after the former used his own genetic material to save his vessel.

Momoshiki confirmed Amado’s theory regarding Shibai’s ascension to a different plane and the definition of shinjutsu, but expressed his suspicions regarding Eida’s love charm, insisting that he had never come across a shinjutsu ability like that. Boruto chapter 75 ended with the younger Uzumaki manifesting Momoshiki’s dojutsu and seeing a glimpse of the village in chaos, searching for someone.

