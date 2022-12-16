Boruto chapter 76 spoilers: Eida talks to Sarada and Sumire, Kawaki finds out about Momoshiki

Boruto chapter 75 showed Amado making several major revelations while delving into the origins of Eida and Daemon, as well as his ulterior motives behind reconstructing Kawaki's karma. But while the existence of an Otsutsuki god was shocking enough, the real plot twist of the chapter was the younger Uzumaki’s glimpse into the future, which showed Konoha village in chaos and in search of someone who was apparently trying to flee from the village.

The leaked spoilers for chapter 76 prove that the next chapter will continue in the same expositional vein, building up the anticipation for something major happening soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 76 leaked spoilers set the stage for a possible confrontation between Kawaki and Boruto

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 BORUTO CHAPTER 76 COVER PAGE!



Title: "A woman's sanctuary" or "sanctuary for women" (I think the title refers to the pillow talk Sarada, Sumire and Eida have in this chapter) BORUTO CHAPTER 76 COVER PAGE!Title: "A woman's sanctuary" or "sanctuary for women" (I think the title refers to the pillow talk Sarada, Sumire and Eida have in this chapter) https://t.co/rJMpmEkwXB

Boruto chapter 76 features Eida on the cover, with the direct translation of the chapter being, A Sanctuary for Women. The leaked spoilers pick up right where chapter 75 left off, with the series protagonist trying to suppress his shock in favor of trying to make sense of his vision, while a displeased Momoshiki looks on. The younger Uzumaki remembers the Otsutsuki’s ominous prophecy about his blue eyes taking everything away and wonders if the chaos he witnessed was related to that.

The raw scans then show Kawaki’s reaction to Amado’s confession and his plan to use the former’s karma to resurrect his daughter Akebi. Unlike what many fans had expected, Kawaki does not lash out at the scientist and instead blames the Otsutsuki for using human beings as replaceable vessels for their own benefit. Everyone retires for the night after the conversation, but none of them can sleep because they are too preoccupied with their own thoughts.

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 #Borutoch76spoilers

Kawaki mentions that he resented karma and his goal was to always get rid of it and considered the karma to be the culprit behind all his suffering. But he now he deems Ōtsutsuki's to be the real culprits for using humans and implanting karma on them. Kawaki mentions that he resented karma and his goal was to always get rid of it and considered the karma to be the culprit behind all his suffering. But he now he deems Ōtsutsuki's to be the real culprits for using humans and implanting karma on them. #Borutoch76spoilers Kawaki mentions that he resented karma and his goal was to always get rid of it and considered the karma to be the culprit behind all his suffering. But he now he deems Ōtsutsuki's to be the real culprits for using humans and implanting karma on them. https://t.co/BsF0AKcWxX

Chapter 76 raw scans show the new housemates somewhat getting along, as they all sit together the next morning, having breakfast. The younger Uzumaki expresses his confusion regarding Eida’s obsession with Kawaki specifically since he is also an Otustsuki who is immune to her charms.

The cyborg reasons that she is sixteen while the Uzumaki is just twelve, implying that Kawaki’s age being closer to hers makes them a better match. Daemon mocks the blonde, stating that his sister is just not attracted to his face, causing the two to bicker. Eida seems to have had enough when Kawaki joins the argument, deciding that she needs more girls in the house and demanding that Sumire and Sarada be sent over.

Borutomangaleaks @Borutomangaleak

#Borutoch76spoilers Sarada and Sumire are both shocked to hear their names. Mitsuki wants to go with sarda but konohamaru says no as he was affected. Shikamaru offers his help as he wasn't affected originally but even he falls down. Delta wanted to go but sumire did not allow🤣! Sarada and Sumire are both shocked to hear their names. Mitsuki wants to go with sarda but konohamaru says no as he was affected. Shikamaru offers his help as he wasn't affected originally but even he falls down. Delta wanted to go but sumire did not allow🤣!#Borutoch76spoilers https://t.co/bblx9m4HDQ

Boruto chapter 76 spoilers show Sumire and Sarada’s shocked responses to the sudden invite, with Delta appearing irate after Sumire refuses her request to go with them. Mitsuki and Shikadai offer to go with Sarada as well, worried about their friend’s safety, but Konohamaru warns that Mitsuki had already been affected by the cyborg’s charms before. Shikadai fares no better, falling prey to Eida’s ability as soon as he sees her properly upon accompanying the two girls.

The leaked raw scans then show the three girls sitting on Eida’s bed and hugging pillows as they talk about love and boys. Eida expresses her uncertainty about her feelings for Kawaki and wants Sarada’s opinion on the subject, further asking about her own feelings for Boruto. Sarada falters, confirming Eida’s suspicions, and the two girls appear to have become a little more comfortable opening up to each other.

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 #Borutoch76spoilers

Eida talks to Sarada and Sumire about her feelings for kawaki and her uncertainty as to why likes him? is it love? or something else. The conversation is long but Eida does mention to Sarada that what are her feelings for Boruto? Sarada gets flustered . Eida talks to Sarada and Sumire about her feelings for kawaki and her uncertainty as to why likes him? is it love? or something else. The conversation is long but Eida does mention to Sarada that what are her feelings for Boruto? Sarada gets flustered #Borutoch76spoilersEida talks to Sarada and Sumire about her feelings for kawaki and her uncertainty as to why likes him? is it love? or something else. The conversation is long but Eida does mention to Sarada that what are her feelings for Boruto? Sarada gets flustered😊. https://t.co/UIZktZjE0q

Meanwhile, Kawaki sits alone, brooding, while the younger Uzumaki plays video games with Daemon, desperate to outwit the cyborg. Chapter 76 spoilers reveal Momoshiki trying to make contact with his vessel through their thoughts to discuss Eida’s love charm, prompting Boruto to interrogate him.

But Kawaki notices his weird behavior and realizes that the younger Uzumaki is talking to Momoshiki, whom he had seen lurking around the blonde in chapter 73. Boruto chapter 76 ends with Kawaki demanding that the Otsutsuki come out and face him directly.

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 #Borutoch76spoiler

Momoshiki's thoughts get crosswired with Boruto yet again, Momoshiki was thinking about Eida enchantress ability, so Boruto questions him. RIGHT THEN, Kawaki figures out that Boruto has been talking to Momoshiki and asks Momoshiki to come out!!



Chapter End! Momoshiki's thoughts get crosswired with Boruto yet again, Momoshiki was thinking about Eida enchantress ability, so Boruto questions him. RIGHT THEN, Kawaki figures out that Boruto has been talking to Momoshiki and asks Momoshiki to come out!!Chapter End! #Borutoch76spoilerMomoshiki's thoughts get crosswired with Boruto yet again, Momoshiki was thinking about Eida enchantress ability, so Boruto questions him. RIGHT THEN, Kawaki figures out that Boruto has been talking to Momoshiki and asks Momoshiki to come out!! Chapter End! https://t.co/CjPju7t9c1

Final thoughts

Boruto chapter 76 spoilers revealed some puzzling clues that might hint at the true nature of Eida’s love charm. The chapter seems to show Eida having second thoughts about her crush on Kawaki after seeing the karma-bearer’s hostile personality up close and his refusal to interact with her any further than is strictly necessary.

Kawaki’s unpredictable anger and his hostile stance towards Momoshiki suggest that he might not be open to hearing out the younger Uzumaki’s explanation, instead attacking the latter to prevent the possibility of Borushiki’s return.

