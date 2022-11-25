Boruto chapter 75: A rogue Kawaki likely to kill Naruto and Sasuke

Boruto chapter 75 revealed a number of startling facts about various characters, offering more information than fans expected. Starting off with Eida and Daemon’s abilities and origins, the chapter introduced the existence of the Otsutsuki god, Shibai. It also revealed Delta’s true identity and Amado’s real intention behind reconstructing Kawaki’s karma.

But the most unexpected development in the series was Momoshiki’s conversation with Boruto and the latter’s sudden glimpse into the future. Although the vision the protagonist had was vague, it hinted at a disturbing possibility that would connect the story directly to the post-timeskip scene shown at the very beginning of the series. This article attempts to explain how the vision gives fans a major clue about Kawaki’s role in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto vision in chapter 75 presents a disturbing possibility in the near future

Boruto’s vision

Momoshiki's dojutsu manifests (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Chapter 75 showed Momoshiki’s thoughts echoing in Boruto’s head as the Otsutsuki informed him that their thoughts were spilling into each other’s consciousness. Momoshiki seemed much less hostile or condescending than usual, which betrayed his uneasiness regarding the nature of Eida’s love charm.

The Otsutsuki even stated that the Senrigan was “shinjutsu” and confirmed Amado's theory that Shibai had willingly discarded his physical body and ascended to a different dimension. But his expression at the very end of the chapter suggested that the younger Uzumaki manifesting Momoshiki’s dojutsu and seeing the future was unintentional.

The vision began with several Leaf shinobi rushing around in search of the unknown individual, stating that their target could not have gone far. The scene changed to Shikadai trying to restrain someone using the Nara clan’s Shadow-Binding jutsu, declaring that this wasn’t something a fan would do. Boruto then saw his own teammates, with Sarada alerting Mitsuki about their target’s location.

Orochimaru's son activated Sage Mode, stating that the person had truly angered him. The vision ended with Kawaki in karma mode, looking back at someone down on the ground. The prophecy seemed to be from Momoshiki’s perspective, stuck within the younger Uzumaki’s body, suggesting that he was not the person being chased by the villagers.

Will Kawaki go rogue?

The infamous post-timeskip scene, which appeared at the very beginning of the series, introduced Kawaki as an antagonist and showed Boruto battling him. During the confrontation, Isshiki's vessel threatened to send the younger Uzumaki, where he had sent the Seventh Hokage, namely, Naruto.

When Kawaki was first introduced in the current timeline of the series, he was constantly suspicious and hostile towards strangers, only somewhat letting his guard down while with the Uzumaki family. His hot-headedness began manifesting as an obsessive need to protect Naruto, presenting Kawaki’s words in the post-timeskip scene to be in sharp contrast to his current personality.

Shikadai befriends Kawaki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Although his brash attitude softened somewhat, the only people outside Naruto’s family he truly got along with were Sarada, Mitsuki, and Shikadai. The younger Nara's reaction in Boruto’s vision can be seen as a reasonable response if he believed Kawaki to have betrayed them. This is because he was one of the first people who had willingly struck up a friendship with the latter.

Mitsuki’s anger also suggested that the figure on the receiving end of their reproach was Kawaki. The boy has shown a strong sense of loyalty towards Boruto, and his reaction seemed more in keeping with his lukewarm relationship with Kawaki, who he only accepted since the latter was important to the protagonist.

An enraged Mitsuki in sage mode (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

In chapter 69, Sasuke apologized for having failed his disciple and stated that he would soon have to prove his own resolve. Fans interpreted the statement as a prediction of his death in the near future. Sasuke’s words, Kawaki’s threat to the younger Uzumaki, and the blood on karma user's face in the vision make it very plausible that he might end up killing either one or both of them.

Possible triggers for Kawaki turning against Konoha

Kawaki in Boruto's vision in chapter 75 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

There are two possibilities as to what might cause him to go rogue. In chapter 75, Momoshiki specifically asked his vessel to make sure that Kawaki must not realize that they could converse freely in this manner. The karma user will not hesitate to kill Boruto again if he thinks that the latter has been possessed by Momoshiki and is a threat to Naruto.

But judging by how the Hokage reacted after Kawaki killed his son for the first time, it is obvious that he would not be able to deal with seeing his son die a second time. If Kawaki does indeed try to slay the younger Uzumaki in front of Naruto, the Seventh Hokage will no doubt rush into the fray to physically shield his son.

Kawaki's alienation in Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Amado’s motives behind reconstructing Kawaki’s karma might also cause him to try to escape from the village. Mitsuki and Shikadai’s reactions suggest that he might be intercepted while making his getaway, possibly by Boruto himself, forcing the other karma bearer to attack his “brother.”

