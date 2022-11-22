Boruto chapter 75 mystifies Amado's relationship with Shibai

Boruto chapter 75 introduced another powerful entity and potential antagonist to the fray in Shibai Otsutsuki. While being interrogated by Naruto and Shikamaru, Amado spilled the beans about the celestial's existence when talking about Eida's abilities.

According to the information given by him, Shibai Otsutsuki was a member of the clan who achieved "Godhood" by repeatedly consuming the Chakra Fruit from the God Tree. He further elaborated on the being's might and his possible presence in another dimension.

This has led to a stir in the community. Fans were left wondering how Amado knew so much about Shibai and in what way he managed to "transplant" his abilities into the Cyborg Siblings.

Boruto chapter 75 puzzles fans about Amado's ties with Otsutsuki God Shibai

Amado Sanzu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto chapter 75 depicted Amado possessing a lot of information on this new Otsutsuki God. He knew of his origin, in terms of him reaching Godhood, and that Ninjutsu was a "simple imitation" of Shibai's Shinjutsu.

This information was later confirmed to be accurate by Momoshiki. Towards the latter half of Boruto chapter 75, the defeated Otsutsuki could speak to Boruto as their thoughts were "crossing over." He affirmed Shibai's existence and said he had been observing their plane long enough to know the truth.

Amado also mentioned that he did not craft Eida and Daemon's abilities. Instead, he gave it to them from a higher being, i.e., Shibai Otsutsuki. He merely "transplanted" abilities that were already existing into the two cyborgs. He further stated that crafting abilities were a feat restricted only to Gods.

Shibai Otsutsuki as seen in Boruto chapter 75 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto, Shueisha)

Thus, Boruto chapter 75 raised the question of how Amado got a hold of those abilities. Using Karmic Resurrection, Shibai cheated death and consumed multiple Chakra Fruits. Finally, upon achieving Godhood, he ascended to a higher dimension level and discarded his body.

Accordingly, he was alive for quite a while before deliberately leaving behind his body. So, it was rumored that Amado came into possession of it. Thus, he was able to transplant its abilities into the Kara members. Amado's genius far surpassed anyone in the Boruto, so his words did seem believable, at least from that point of view.

He later states in Boruto chapter 75 that "cloning" and, as seen before, body modification was a field he'd "long tinkered in." Shikamaru had asked Katasuke about transplanting abilities, and even he was pretty iffy about it. It was thus not beyond Amado's means to carry out such a feat.

Jigen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The only thing that remained a mystery was his ties to Shibai Otsutsuki. After all, how did he know so much about him and his abilities? Also, what prompted him to acquire the being's body and begin transplanting his abilities?

Jigen likely possessed knowledge about his clan member and passed it on. By revealing Shibai Otsutsuki, Amado dug another hole for himself, this time a dangerous one. To find out more, we must wait and see what Amado is looking to cook up now.

Poll : 0 votes