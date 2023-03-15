5 spoilers to expect from Boruto chapter 79

Boruto chapter 79 is set to be released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga is very close to the time skip, but some major events are still expected to take place before the ongoing Code arc wraps up. It will be interesting to see how the manga makes the jump into the future.

In the previous chapter, the shinobis of Konoha discovered that their Hokage had gone missing and went into alert mode. Kawaki tried to kill Boruto, but he was soon neutralized.

While the spoilers have not yet been released, they will drop in a couple of days. Till then, here are some of the things that may be expected from the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the author's opinions only.

Death, infiltration, and more: What to expect from Boruto chapter 79?

1) Mitsuki vs Kawaki

Kawaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In chapter 75, Boruto had a disorienting vision of what was to come.

He was confronted by Kawaki, and readers also saw an enraged Mitsuki in Sage mode. Sarada, Shikadai, and others were also spotted trailing Kawaki. The ages of the protagonists in this vision indicate that this encounter will take place in the near future, before the time skip, possibly in Boruto chapter 79 when Kawaki tries to break free.

2) Sasuke dies

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke made an unexpected appearance at the end of chapter 78, brandishing his sword and threatening to kill Kawaki if he resisted. However, there are hints that he may die before the time-skip.

Boruto was seen in the opening pages of the series wearing what appeared to be Sasuke's cape and wielding his sword, which could indicate that they were passed on to him by his mentor after the latter's death. Kawaki may be bound up at the moment, but in Boruto chapter 79, while making an escape, he may kill Sasuke.

3) Boruto starts using his eye

Post-timeskip Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto was seen with a scarred eye in the post-timeskip scene, but he was still able to use it.

In the anime, the young Uzumaki was granted the jougan, a dojutsu that only the Otsutsuki possesses. However, many people have questioned whether the jougan is canon because it does not appear in the manga. As a result, they have come to believe that the scarred eye in the manga's opening sequence is a byakugan or some other dojutsu.

There is also the possibility that it is just his Karma that allows him to see when activated. This new power could be revealed in Boruto chapter 79.

4) Code infiltrates

Code (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans can expect Code to make a move now that Kawaki has created an opening by not only taking out the Hokage but also distracting Shikamaru and other shinobis in charge of Konoha's protection. If Konoha takes a stand against Kawaki, as Sai hinted in the previous chapter, Eida will also side with him, which means Daemon will join him.

But if Kawaki goes into hiding in Boruto chapter 79, Eida and Daemon may join Code and tear down the Village. It will be interesting to see how Kawaki will deal with his feelings for Konoha at this point, and whether he will choose to interfere with Code's plans.

5) Boruto starts losing everything

Momoshiki Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Chapter 78 ended on a somber note, with Momoshiki confirming that Boruto had permanently lost his eye. What he said next was even more ominous: This was only the beginning of the end for Boruto, who is about to lose everything and cannot stop it.

While the specifics have yet to be revealed, it must be something big is in store. Some fans are speculating that Himawari's death might be on the cards but they will have to wait for the actual Boruto chapter 79 spoilers to be released for confirmation.

Boruto has arrived at the most exciting part of the plot: The time skip. This is what fans have been hoping for since the start. Many deaths have been hinted at, and while characters such as Naruto, whom fans feared would die, have been removed from the list, others such as Sasuke remain in danger.

A lot remains unanswered based on the flash forwards provided over the years, and fans can hope that it begins in Boruto chapter 79.

