Despite not being a central theme, love has always been an integral aspect of Naruto. The series had an eclectic band of characters, and as expected, relationships blossomed between them. Some turned out to be tragic while others were happily-ever-afters.

While viewers were a little skeptical of some relationships, they were extremely supportive of others.

Temari-Shikamaru, Ino-Sai, and 8 other Naruto couples ranked based on likability

1) Kushina and Minato

Minato after rescuing Kushina (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Termed as the Power Couple in Naruto, Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki were in love since they were introduced. Although their relationship did not receive much screen time, whatever was shown depicted them as a wholesome and fierce couple.

As seen when they met their demise, they loved their child dearly and were prepared to do anything to protect him.

2) Temari and Shikamaru

Temari and Shikamaru at Naruto's wedding (Image via studio Pierrot)

No one in the anime community will deny their support for the pair of Temari and Shikamaru Nara. Beginning as a relationship based on mutual respect, the two went on to view each other as equals during the Chunin Exams.

However, in Shippuden, with Shikamaru as Temari's escort, the pair learned more about each other and developed something deeper.

Their romance became official after the Blank Period when Shikamaru asked the Hidden Sand Kunoichi on a date. And the rest, as they say, is history.

3) Kurenai and Asuma

Kurenai Yuhi and Asuma Sarutobi sharing a moment (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kurenai Yuhi and Asuma Sarutobi's relationship was semi-secret as both Jonin focused on the development of their respective teams. However, they were seen throughout the series sharing intimate moments. Shortly after they tied the knot, Asuma was taken down by Akatsuki member Hidan.

After his demise, Kurenai gave their daughter the Sarutobi name. Presently, Mirai Sarutobi serves as a Jonin in the Leaf.

4) Hinata and Naruto

Hinata and Naruto as seen in The Last: Naruto the Movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata and Naruto's pairing is one that makes fans love them, but it also makes them a little skeptical. Until quite late in the show, the latter only had eyes for Sakura while Hinata was head over heels for the Uzumaki since their first encounter as children. It was only after the fight with Pain that something began gradually developing between the two.

After the blonde realized the kind of feelings she had for him, his eyes opened and he loved her wholeheartedly and unconditionally.

5) Ino and Sai

Ino and Sai at Naruto's wedding (Image via Studio Pierrot) Tsunade Senju and Dan Kato (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The pairing of Ino Yamanaka and Sai was a surprise but a welcome one at that. Sai joined Team 7 as Sasuke's replacement and soon stole Ino's heart by calling her "beautiful". The pair had a back-and-forth relationship with subtle nods. However, it bore fruit when Ino rescued Sai from Gengo's genjutsu.

After that, their love progressed with the show and they ended up getting hitched. It was a surprise for some viewers but there were no complaints as the pair looked great together.

6) Mito and Hashirama

To this day, Naruto fans wonder why Mito Uzumaki and Hashirama Senju's relationship didn't get more screentime. While a fair bit was known about the First Hokage, the same was not true for Mito, apart from her Uzumaki heritage.

One could say that the pair was a "Power" couple given how powerful they were and having fought alongside each other as well.

Mito became the first-ever Uzumaki when she chose to seal the Nine Tails inside her. It can be stated that their relationship was one that kicked off a major legacy.

7) Tsunade and Dan

Tsunade Senju and Dan Kato (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Everyone wants to find love and that is exactly what Lady Tsunade found when she met Dan Kato. Glimpses of their relationship scattered throughout Naruto showcased just how much the two were in love. However, it was highly unfortunate that things ended tragically.

Dan passed away due to a fatal wound during the Second Great Ninja War. His demise drove Tsunade towards alcoholism and isolation. She abandoned her duties as a shinobi and left the trio of the Legendary Sannin. She later found peace when she reconnected with Jiraiya and met Naruto.

8) Mikoto and Fugaku Uchiha

Mikoto and Fugaku Uchiha were parents of Sasuke and Itachi. From what was seen, the two were in a loving and happy relationship.

They never seemed to argue or have conflicts with one another. Together, they raised their sons to be remarkably powerful and able shinobis.

9) Sakura and Sasuke

Sakura and Sasuke during the Fourth Great Ninja War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another couple to have received love from fans is Sakura and Sasuke. The former was obsessed with the Uchiha to the point where it was becoming toxic. At the other end, Sasuke did not seem to acknowledge her and even tried killing her twice.

However, after the war and his final battle with Naruto, Sasuke looked to have warmed up to her and let his feelings blossom. The two eventually got married. Fans are coming around to their relationship thanks to the release of the Sasuke Retsuden manga.

10) Kaguya and Emperor Tenji

Kaguya Otsutsuki was taken up by Emperor Tenji's kindness and fell in love with him (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki and Emperor Tenji's relationship was crucial to the development of the story. Their relationship was one that went by too quickly. The two were deeply in love, but because they did not marry and Kaguya did not become empress, it was kept private.

Unfortunate events led to humans attacking her as she retaliated and ended up taking their lives. The Emperor was then forced to order her execution. The incident ended with Kaguya awakening the Divine Tree and putting the people in a Genjutsu.

