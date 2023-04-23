Sasuke Retsuden Manga finishes its run with a perfect ending

After having released chapter 10, the Sasuke Retsuden manga has finally concluded its run with a perfect ending. The manga first began in October 2022, and after six months, the story came to and end after Sasuke and Sakura together completed the mission in the Land of Redaku and returned back home.

Sasuke Retsuden manga was created by Shingo Kimura, the original story for which was provided by Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka. The story covered a side story in which Naruto suffered from a chakra illness due to his prolonged exposure to a massive source of chakra, following which Sasuke went out to find a cure.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Sasuke Retsuden manga.

Sasuke Retsuden manga concludes with a perfect ending, fans react to the final chapter

❀ ◓ @uchihassasusaku WE GOT SASUKE BLUSHING, SASUKE AND SAKURA KISSING, SASUKE ADMITING THAT HE’S JEALOUS, A CUTE UCHIHA FAMILY DINNER, GOSSIP SESH BETWEEN INO AND SAKURA, SAKURA SAVING LIVES. LITERALLY EVERYTHING I COULD WANT IN A CHAPTER. WE LOVE YOU SASUKE RETSUDEN !!! #SasukeRetsuden WE GOT SASUKE BLUSHING, SASUKE AND SAKURA KISSING, SASUKE ADMITING THAT HE’S JEALOUS, A CUTE UCHIHA FAMILY DINNER, GOSSIP SESH BETWEEN INO AND SAKURA, SAKURA SAVING LIVES. LITERALLY EVERYTHING I COULD WANT IN A CHAPTER. WE LOVE YOU SASUKE RETSUDEN !!! #SasukeRetsuden https://t.co/bnI3p3cwgK

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Just managed to read the last chapter of Sasuke Retsuden! Feel robbed because we didn’t get these moments in the anime. Sarada making dinner, Sasuke and Sakura enjoying sarada’s dinner, wholesome moment between Sasuke and Sakura. ULTIMATE BETRAYAL🥺 #SasukeRetsuden Just managed to read the last chapter of Sasuke Retsuden! Feel robbed because we didn’t get these moments in the anime. Sarada making dinner, Sasuke and Sakura enjoying sarada’s dinner, wholesome moment between Sasuke and Sakura. ULTIMATE BETRAYAL🥺 #SasukeRetsuden https://t.co/4xORANN5ih

Naruto fans believed that the ending to the Sasuke Retsuden manga was just perfect, given that it had everything. Sakura not only saved Jiji's life but also had a secret gossip session with Ino. The Uchiha family had dinner, entirely prepared by Sarada. Lastly, Sasuke and Sakura shared a touching moment where Sasuke ended up blushing after being caught by Salura for his actions.

The only thing that did not sit well with fans was how Studio Pierrot seemingly robbed them of all such moments in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. The anime skipped several moments that were depicted in the light novel, which were much more brilliantly adapted in the manga by Shingo Kimura.

🌸🍅 @uchihafamsss



#SasukeRetsuden crying because sakura said if sasuke give her this ring because he's scare off other guys around he and he just hide his face he really did omg crying because sakura said if sasuke give her this ring because he's scare off other guys around he and he just hide his face he really did omg😭#SasukeRetsuden https://t.co/FFJ9f56TKk

Fans found it extremely cute how Sasuke started blushing after being called out by Sakura for giving her the ring to keep other guys away. Previously, she had no idea about the significance of the ring. However, Sakura later found out that it was customary to wear rings in the Land of Redaku to indicate that one was married.

While it wasn't previously clear if Sasuke had done so to keep other men away, his reaction in the final chapter indicated that this was his intention all along.

ari @weirdfilles @uchihassasusaku how can two shadows make me so happy @uchihassasusaku how can two shadows make me so happy

The chapter also featured a hidden kiss between Sasuke and Sakura as their shadows gave away this shared moment of intimacy on one of the manga panels. Fans were overjoyed by the panel as many wondered how they could feel so happy upon just seeing two shadows.

This moment helped fans learn how Sasuke also held Sakura to be very dear. While several fans often believed that their affection was not evenly matched, the Sasuke Retsuden manga treated the Sasusaku fans with several such adorable moments.

❀ ◓ @uchihassasusaku THEYRE SO FUNNY #SasukeRetsuden SAKURA KICKING SASUKE UNDER THE TABLE SO HE COMPLIMENTS SARADA’S COOKINGTHEYRE SO FUNNY SAKURA KICKING SASUKE UNDER THE TABLE SO HE COMPLIMENTS SARADA’S COOKING 😭😭😭 THEYRE SO FUNNY😭 #SasukeRetsuden https://t.co/xHJU7aWKIe

daily sarada @saradaculture ‍ Master chef Sarada in Sasuke Retsuden!! One day we need a scene with Sarada cooking in the Boruto anime too Master chef Sarada in Sasuke Retsuden!! One day we need a scene with Sarada cooking in the Boruto anime too👩‍🍳🔥 https://t.co/kOg87owKQG

Another scene which fans absolutely adored was the Uchiha family dinner, given that the whole family was seen having a meal prepared by daughter Sarada. While fans were amazed at how Sarada was able to cook such a huge meal, they also hoped to see the kunoichi prepare a meal in the Boruto anime.

Nevertheless, fans were much more focused on how Sakura and Sasuke reacted to the meal. While Sakura immediately praised her daughter for the meal she cooked, Sasuke happened to forget to do the same.

Thus, Sakura was seen kicking Sasuke under the table to remind him to do the same. Sasuke immediately remembered to praise Sarada and complimented her cooking. It just showed how Sasuke was not well-versed with the norms, causing Sakura to remind her husband of the same. However, as evident, she does not seem to mind it.

