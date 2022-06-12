My Hero Academia: How Deku and Bakugo changed from their original concept

My Hero Academia fans might be interested in learning about the original concepts for Deku and Bakugo.

The superhero manga was first published back in 2014. Although it's going to end very soon, the series has been growing stronger ever since. Fans have fallen in love with Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo, whose belligerent relationship defines the series.

With that said, these characters were almost nothing like their original concepts. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi underwent some major revisions along the way. My Hero Academia took a while to figure out its own identity. Like with any creative work, there is always a rough draft before the final product.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's a look at some old concept art for My Hero Academia, featuring Deku and Bakugo

Deku was originally Mikumo Akatani

lushan⁷ 🧭 @sanlangsfang @KL74657139 His full name is Akatani Mikumo but his hero name is Yamikumo. He was supposed to be someone who was capable enough to work as a quirkless hero. His hero suit design ended up becoming scary, and Horikoshi decided that he looked like he needed a haircut so he made him simpler. @KL74657139 His full name is Akatani Mikumo but his hero name is Yamikumo. He was supposed to be someone who was capable enough to work as a quirkless hero. His hero suit design ended up becoming scary, and Horikoshi decided that he looked like he needed a haircut so he made him simpler. https://t.co/6ffSj6SClZ

Back in 2016, Horikoshi released his official character guide for My Hero Academia, also known as the Ultra Archive Book. It contained some really intriguing concept art for Izuku Midoriya.

He was originally going to be called Mikumo Akatani. The character had much curlier hair that covered most of his face. Mikumo also would've been Quirkless for the entire series. Instead of using the OFA Quirk, he would've relied on his trusty gadgets and his string of luck.

The hero costume also would've been scarier looking. It was also supposed to be orange rather than green. Either way, Horikoshi clearly wasn't happy with the design, so he eventually scrapped it. His editors also made sure Izuku had actual powers, just so he wouldn't be left behind later.

Deku had an even stranger prototype design

In the summer of 2008, Horikoshi released a one-shot entitled My Hero. It was part of a winter issue for the Akamaru Jump magazine. Right away, My Hero Academia fans can spot the differences.

This short manga featured an older salary man known as Jack Midoriya, whose hero costume greatly resembled Tenya Ida's. He also had All Might's sickly nature for some reason.

Rather than fighting villains, Jack went up against monstrous beings called "Aberrants." He also worked under Akahashi Hero Support, which is a spiritual precursor to U.A. High School. On that note, My Hero Academia fans will also recognize Snipe in this comic.

Bakugo was meant to be kinder

Going back to the Ultra Archive Book, concept art suggests that Bakugo was somewhat nicer. He still would've spoken his mind freely, but his facial expressions were much softer. However, this version of Bakugo also had a tendency to insult his classmates, albeit unintentionally.

My Hero Academia certainly would've been a lot different this way. Horikoshi was very bored with this concept, so he made Bakugo into a far meaner character. At some point, Bakugo also would've had the hero name "Ground Zero."

Interestingly, based on the concept art, Bakugo's hero costume is largely the same as the main series.

