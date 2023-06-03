Studio Ghibli's new anime film will see no advance publicity

Studio Ghibli's How Do You Live? has finally received a release date and it won’t be long before fans get to experience what could be Hayao Miyazaki's last masterstroke. However, in a recent interview with Bungei Shunju, the producer of the movie Toshio Suzuki confirmed that the movie will not be getting a traditional trailer or any kind of advertisement before its release.

Besides coming off as an absolute shock to fans because of how suddenly the announcement was dropped, the news has finally put the long debate about whether the fabled Studio Ghibli production will ever see the light of day to rest.

Studio Ghibli's upcoming movie How Do You Live? is set to release on July 14, 2023

Studio Ghibli @ghiblipicture



In less than 45 days "Kimi-tachi wa Dô Ikiru ka" (How do you live?), the new film by Hayao Miyazaki, will be released in Japan on July 14th.In less than 45 days "Kimi-tachi wa Dô Ikiru ka" (How do you live?), the new film by Hayao Miyazaki, will be released in Japan on July 14th.In less than 45 days ⏳🔥 https://t.co/O77gUV4Qrk

The much anticipated last directorial work of the legendary storyteller Hayao Miyazaki, How Do You Live? will release this year. It has been reported that the premier will be a direct one with no prior promotions leading up to it. Toshio Suzuki, the producer of the movie and Miyazaki's long-time collaborator, recently stated in an interview with Bungei Shunju that there shall be no trailers or official visuals to accompany the release of the movie. How Do You Live? will be directly released in Japan on July 14, 2023, and will be distributed by Toho Animation.

There has been buzz surrounding the movie How Do You Live? ever since Miyazaki announced his retirement after the release of The Wind Rises, only to later confirm that he is thinking of making another movie. The project was later announced in 2017 to be an adaptation of Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 novel How Do You Live? and fans have since held their breath for its release.

Miyazaki stated in 2020 that the production does not have a deadline, raising concern that there is a possibility that the movie might not make it to the screen. Finally, much to the relief of the Ghibli fandom, Toho Animation made the official announcement on December 13, 2022, that the movie will indeed be coming out in 2023.

The story of the novel How Do You Live? follows a 15-year-old high school student Junichi Honda as he navigates life as a Japanese youth. However, the movie is not a direct adaptation but rather an original story and the novel plays a significant thematic role.

Otaking @TheOtaking Howl's Moving Castle - Hayao Miyazaki - Studio Ghibli - 2004



Howl's Moving Castle - Hayao Miyazaki - Studio Ghibli - 2004https://t.co/Bz1oG16A0g

Being produced by Studio Ghibli, fans can be certain that with Miyazaki at the helm, they can expect another soulful masterpiece that will be a product of his genius that has given us gems like My Neighbour Totoro, Howl's Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and more. Needless to say, the release of the movie will be a historic event as it might possibly mark the last production of arguably the greatest animation studio in the world, Studio Ghibli.

Stay tuned for more updates on How Do You Live?, and other trending manga and anime shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Punch Man, and more.

Poll : 0 votes