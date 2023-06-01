Countdown to Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9

Ever since Muichiro Tokito received the demon slayer mark and slashed Upper Moon Five Gyokko with his new blade, fans have been waiting for the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9. It is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 4, at 11:15 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Muichiro Tokito get back his memories. He remembered how he lost his parents and lived alone with his brother. While his brother Yuichiro was harsh, he cared for him and lost his life while trying to protect Muichiro. This helped Muichiro regain his strength as he protected Kotetsu and headed to fight Gyokko.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: Muichiro Tokito may defeat Gyokko

Release date and time, where to watch

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, titled Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST.

The upcoming episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:15 am, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Central Standard Time: 9:15 am, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:15 am, Sunday, June 4, 2023

British Standard Time: 3:15 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Central European Time: 4:15 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:15 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:45 am, Sunday, June 4, 2023

The anime will be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8, titled The Mu in Muichiro, saw Muichiro Tokito relive his memories. He learned how his brother, Yuichiro, was harsh on him to protect him from danger. However, after Yuichiro passed away, Muichiro lost his memories. Upon getting his memories back, Muichiro received his demon slayer mark, following which he saved Kotetsu.

Muichiro then headed to the shed, where Haganezuka was working on the blade. There, Gyokko was planning to take Kanamori hostage to distract Haganezuka, which is when Muichiro rescued the two swordsmiths. He then received his new Nichirin sword, using which he slashed Gyokko, threatening to kill him.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, titled Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, will most likely see Muichiro Tokito fight Upper Moon Five Gyokko with the full extent of his strength. His body was numb only moments ago and was replenished after he got the demon slayer mark. Hence, the Mist Hashira may not have much time before he is at a loss of strength.

Gyokko, on the other hand, hasn't yet shown his full power, so he might put up a stiff battle against Muichiro. Elsewhere, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya are still fighting Hantengu. Therefore, the upcoming episode could provide a glimpse of that fight. Otherwise, there is also the possibility that Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 will feature bits of Mitsuri Kanroji fighting Gyokko's minions.

