Bleach TYBW episode 10: Yachiru Unohana meets her fate

With the release of Bleach TYBW episode 10 on Monday, December 12, fans of the series got the saddening news that Squad 4 captain and the first Kenpachi, Yachiru Unohana, died at the hands of the 11th Kenpachi during their bout in the Underground Cell of Muken.

The previous episode saw the new Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13 reveal the original identity of Retsu Unoahana to be Yachiru Unohana. She was previously a diabolical serial killer who former Captain-Commander Yamamoto Shigekuni Genryusai recruited to become one of the founding members of the Gotei 13 Court Guards.

Yachiru Unoahana passes away in Bleach TYBW episode 10

Bleach TYBW episode 10, titled The Battle, was set to feature the remainder of the long-awaited rematch between the first and eleventh Kenpachi. They first met when Yachiru Unohana was the Captain of Squad 11.

One day, she was bored with her duties at the edges of the Rukongai district and was attacked by a boy, now known as Zaraki. While Yachiru Unohana won the battle against the boy, he left a huge scar on her chest, after which Unohana changed her name to Retsu Unohana and became the Captain of Squad 4. She believed that Zaraki was much more deserving of the Kenpachi name.

Kenpachi Unohana Bankai MINAZUKI

Now, years later, Shunsui Kyoraku had assigned her the task of fighting Zaraki Kenpachi in hopes of teaching him Zanjutsu. As circumstances were, either Unohana or Kenpachi was set to die in the fight.

The battle also saw Yachiru Unohana show her Bankai for the first time as its bloody aura set the scene for the episode. In the end, Yachiru Unohana died at the hands of Zaraki Kenpachi, following which the latter begged her to stay alive, only to hear the voice of his Zanpakuto.

Tite Kubo releases new Bleach illustration of Yachiru Unohana

New Bleach Illustration by Tite Kubo

YACHIRU UNOHANA

YACHIRU UNOHANA New Bleach Illustration by Tite KuboYACHIRU UNOHANA https://t.co/BMFqVva9ly

Following the release of Bleach TYBW episode 10, a new Bleach illustration of Yachiru Unohana by Mangaka Tite Kubo was released online. The illustration was made to honor her death as fans got to see the Squad 4 captain and the first Kenpachi in urban clothes.

The illustration depicts her personality as Yachiru Unohana. While the first Kenpachi was one of the biggest diabolical serial killers in the Soul Society, the illustration gives her a look similar to that of a biker gang, which suits her previously hidden personality.

Bleach TYBW episodes 12 and 13 to get merged

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks BLEACH TYBW COUR-1 FINALE

Ep-12 & Ep-13 will be merged & made into 1 HOUR Long Special Episode!! BLEACH TYBW COUR-1 FINALEEp-12 & Ep-13 will be merged & made into 1 HOUR Long Special Episode!! https://t.co/2Q4UTP4xBU

News about the cour one finale was also released after Bleach TYBW episode 10 aired on December 12. It was unveiled that episodes 12 and 13 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War would be merged into a one-hour special episode.

