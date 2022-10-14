Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: 7 shinigami whose Bankai are yet to be revealed

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood is expected to have a multitude of Bankai reveals owing to the war between the Quincy and the Shinigami in this final arc.

The Zanpakuto is a common weapon used by the Shinigami. The final transformation and ultimate form that a Zanpakuto can unlock is called Bankai. When a Zanpakuto achieves the Bankai form, it usually changes shape and power from its previous form, though there are still similarities between them.

Here are some of the best Bankai reveals from the manga, which fans are eager to see adapted into animation.

This article contains spoilers from the manga Bleach.

Rukia Kuchiki, Kenpachi Zaraki, and 5 other shinigami whose Bankai are yet to be revealed

1) Renji Abarai

Renji's true Bankai (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

In Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Renji will reveal the true form of his Bankai, called Soo Zabimaru, during his fight with the Quincy Mask De Masculine.

Renji was introduced as a villain, but he has since grown to become a fan favorite. He was one of the first characters to unveil their Bankai, which looked like a huge snake.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see Zabimaru's true Bankai form, which grants Renji a large blade with a snake-like tail, a massive ape-like arm, and gleaming body armor.

2) Kenpachi Zaraki

Kenpachi as seen in Bleach (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Kenpachi Zaraki will awaken his Bankai in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, although his lack of familiarity with his Zanpakuto in this form will backfire. It will not only turn him into an unthinking monster, but the energy released will also harm him physically.

Kenpachi is unique in that he became the 11th Division captain of the 13 Court Guard Squads despite not even having access to the actual powers of his Zanpakuto.

Even without his Shikai and Bankai, he was a formidable adversary, but finally seeing him connect to his Zanpakuto will undoubtedly be mesmerizing.

3) Kisuke Urahara

Kisuke Urahara's Bankai as seen in Bleach (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

During his fight with Askin in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Urahara will be forced to use his Bankai Kannonbiraki Benihime Aratame.

Urahara can conjure a giant female spirit with the ability to restructure anything with his Zanpakuto. He will primarily use his Bankai to repair his eyes, which will get damaged during his fight with Askin.

The fight between Urahara and Askin is expected to be a spectacle, especially given the style of animation used this season.

4) Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia Kuchiki transformed by her Bankai (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Rukia Kuchiki has played a significant role since the first manga arc. But she's never had any good fight scenes. However, in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, she will get the chance to use her Bankai, Hakka No Togame.

Her Bankai will grant her the ability to conjure extremely cold mists that will freeze anything in its way. Frozen victims will have no way of returning to their normal selves as they will soon turn to dust. Even coming into physical contact with Rukia in this state would be fatal given how low her temperature gets at this stage.

Rukia's new Bankai will also turn her hair and kimono white, giving her an entirely new appearance. Her blade will turn transparent as well.

Rukia's Bankai reveal is going to be one of the defining moments of her character as a fighter.

5) Ichibe Hyosube

Ichibe fights against Yhwach (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will also introduce us to Ichibe Hyosube's peculiar Bankai named Shirafude Ichimonji. Ichibe is the leader of the Zero division, whose mission is to protect the Soul King. He is also in charge of naming everything in Soul Society, including the Zanpakuto, Bankai, and Shikai.

Ichibe's Bankai is one of the most potent. The white ink of his Bankai can rename anything that his Shikai has previously covered in black ink.

For a brief period of time during his fight with Yhwach, Ichibe will be able to reduce the great Father of the Quincy's powers to that of an ant by simply renaming him.

6) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo's Tensa Zangetsu (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Ichigo Kurosaki's true Bankai reveal will be one of the most significant events in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. It will be the result of combining his Shikai short and long swords, which represent his Quincy and Shinigami lineage. However, the true Tensa Zangetsu will look nothing like any of its previous incarnations.

Perplexingly, during his fight with Yhwach, the Bankai will break, revealing Ichigo's old Shikai. Mangaka Tite Kubo rushed to finish the manga, which resulted in a lot of untied ends. Hopefully, the anime will provide some answers.

7) Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

Yamamoto's Zanpakuto as seen in Bleach manga (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Captain Commander of the Gotei 13, Genryusai Yamamoto, will reveal the most powerful Bankai in the soul world of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The majority of the characters, including the Quincy king Yhwach, will be understandably cautious of Yamamoto's true power.

Yamamoto's Bankai, Zanka no Tachi, possesses the power of the sun's core, and its flames can annihilate anything in its path. If his Zanpakuto remains in this state for an extended period of time, it has the potential to destroy Soul Society.

Yamamoto wielding his Bankai is thus another heavily hyped event that fans will undoubtedly want to witness.

Bleach has previously delivered amazing fight scenes, but even though a decade has passed, the new style looks absolutely stunning. Ichigo's use of Getsuga Tenshou in the first episode is sufficient proof of this.

Other Bankai reveals expected to take place include Retsu Unohana's Bankai Minazuki, Shunsui Kyosaku's Katen Kyokotsu, and Rojuro Otoribashi's Kinshara Butodan.

The second episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, titled Foundation Stones, is set to release on October 17, 2022

