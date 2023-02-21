The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 8 release date, what to expect, and more

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 8 will be released on February 24, 2023, at 11.28 pm JST. The anime in Japan is broadcast weekly on TBS and BS11. For global audiences, the series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll between February 23 and February 24.

The series debuted on January 6, 2023, and seven of the anime's twelve episodes have already been released. The previous episode of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World was released on Friday, February 17, the events of which have left much room for excitement for the upcoming installment.

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 8: Fight between Amelia and Ariane, and arrival of an unexpected visitor

Release date and time, and where to watch

Amelia from The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World. (image via Cloud Hearts)

Episode 8 of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is set to be released on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 1.28 am JST. The anime is scheduled to be out on Fridays every week in Japan.

For fans worldwide, the day is not fixed, and they may receive the episode between Thursday/Friday/Saturday every week. The release times scheduled for episode 8 for different places are:

Crunchyroll is in charge of broadcasting The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World for international fans, as local broadcasts on Japanese networks are exclusively for television audiences in Japan. In addition to Crunchyroll, the anime may be seen on Bilibili.

What to expect from episode 8?

Ray from The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World. (image via Cloud Hearts)

After episode 7, fans of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World were left hanging and had been looking forward to witnessing the fight between the two childhood friends. The next episode will be titled, The Boy Who Became the World’s Strongest Sorcerer Inspires the Rose.

Based on the preview, the upcoming episode will focus on the match between childhood friends Amelia and Ariane. The emphasis will also be on Amelia's resolve to win the competition, despite suffering from immense stress.

It would be fascinating to observe how the dynamics between Ray and Amelia continue in episode 8. The upcoming episode also holds a surprise as an unexpected visitor will arrive during the game.

A quick recap of episode 7 of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World

Ray disguised himself as a girl to attend the Diom academy. While introducing himself to a little girl, he assisted in finding his sister. Ray learns afterward that the child is, in fact, Ariane's sister.

Ray's cover doesn't work in front of Ariane's keen eyes, and she catches him off guard by inquiring about his actual identity, to which Ray responds that he is truly an outsider and a student at Arnold Academy.

Ariane from The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 7. (image via Cloud Hearts)

A stunning duel between Ray, alias Lily, and Ariane is shown in the episode. Ray becomes fully aware of Ariane's strength when she utilizes her strength to break Ray's blade and end the duel.

Ray also revealed that he is a friend of Amelia Rose, which shocked Ariane. He goes further and promises that Rose will get stronger and she will defeat Ariane. After interacting with Ariane, Ray returned to his own academy.

On his way back, he comes across a young girl who introduces herself as Maria Bradley, by which Ray understands that she is Rebacca's sister. Ray, still in the girl's disguise, once again introduces himself as Lily White, and it is evident that his charm as a girl has already flattered the young girl.

Rose, on the other hand, has trained hard to get stronger for the upcoming battle. The next day, Ray takes his friends to meet his master. All four of Ray's friends introduce themselves to his master Lydia.

Lydia takes Rose to a different room and tells her that Ray thinks she is holding something back from him. She also reveals that Ray is finally showing some emotions after going to the academy and making some friends.

The episode's main attraction point was the tournaments where both Rose and Ariana were shown flashing their powers in duals. They did their best and defeated their opponents in duels, qualifying to fight each other.

